Sugar Bear's New Single Shall Be Abased Delivers A Timely Message Of Humility And Kindness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shall Be Abased - Single Artwork

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Black River Records is excited to announce the release of "Shall Be Abased," the latest single from the multi-hyphenate reggae recording artist Sugar Bear.

This thought provoking roots reggae track is now available on all major streaming platforms, offering audiences a profound and timely message that resonates with the current state of the world.

"Shall Be Abased" explores the fundamental truth that humility and kindness are virtues that transcend time and circumstance. In a world filled with challenges and uncertainties, Sugar Bear's lyrics emphasize the importance of recognizing our shared humanity and the divine presence that unites us all.

The song draws inspiration from biblical verses, notably Matthew 23:12 and Luke 14:11, reminding us that no one is greater than God, and exalting oneself can lead to downfall.

The poetic and inspirational verses throughout“Shall Be Abased” deliver a powerful message about the consequences of arrogance and the importance of treating others with respect. It also provides a gentle yet impactful reminder to avoid undermining others on the journey to success

Sugar Bear elaborates further on the song's riveting concept as he proclaims,“Every man is a mortal, non- immortal and we should remember that all we have are each other and God. God is the supreme not man. Never undermine people and especially do not step on people for your elevation and success”.

“Shall be Abased” is a spiritual journey that inspires, uplifts, and challenges societal norms. As a dynamic and versatile artist, Sugar Bear brings a distinctive style to this track that blends reggae, soul, and spiritual elements.“Shall be Abased” adds another layer to the diverse Sugar Bear discography, showcasing his ability to mesh spirituality with an eclectic fusion of traditional and contemporary soundscapes.

“Shall Be Abased” was written by Sugar Bear and co-produced by him in collaboration with GRAMMY Award-winning Producer and Engineer Michael Prochilo.

Listen to "Shall Be Abased" via Spotify at . Join Sugar Bear in spreading the message of humility and kindness.

For more information and updates about Sugar Bear's latest news, music and video clips, access the links below.











...

Media Department

Black River Records