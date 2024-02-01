Qatar To Host Charity Football Match To Support Quality Education For Children Worldwide

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar is hosting a historic charity football match on February 23 as part of the inaugural 'Match for Hope' initiative. The event brings together some of the world's top content creators and football legends.

The inaugural Match for Hope will be held in Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, one of the Qatar World Cup 2022 stadiums. The match will see social media sensations Chunkz and AboFlah captain each side.

The two captains will lead teams made up of both famous content creators and World Cup legends for a showdown match in the 45,000-capacity stadium which hosted seven matches during Qatar World Cup 2022, and will host seven matches in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

Match for Hope will be played to raise money and awareness for Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to transforming lives through education.

All proceeds from the match will be donated to EAA projects in Mali, Rwanda, Tanzania, Pakistan, Palestine, and Sudan.

The full line-up of players will be announced in the coming weeks by event organiser Q Life, a cultural platform under the State of Qatar's International Media Office (IMO). The event, organised in collaboration with Qatar Football Association (QFA), will also feature live music performances, with artists to be announced shortly.

Tickets go on sale from Ticketmaster and can be purchased by visiting .

Fans can also donate to the cause by clicking the 'Donate ' button on the Match For Hope website.

The match will be live streamed in Arabic and English for fans to tune in around the world.

Speaking about the match, team captain Chunkz said:

Team captain AboFlah, 25, the MENA region's most followed content creator, said:

The Match for Hope initiative aims to build on the legacy of the first World Cup held in the Middle East and Arab world to promote peace and education through sports.