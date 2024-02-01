Conversations In Color Highlights Its Black Men Matter Series To Dispel Stereotypes Of Black Men

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lana ReidLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The "Black Men Matter Series" of "The Male Perspective" podcast, hosted by Lana Reid , is a project of Conversations in Color , a nonprofit 501(c)3 grassroots organization committed to offering uplifting and community-building spaces of dialogue for Black voices. The organization is excited to celebrate this endeavor in honor of Black History Month. This comprehensive podcast series aims to dispel stereotypes surrounding Black men and cultivate a greater understanding of their diverse experiences and achievements.Inspired by the pressing need to challenge prevailing biases and promote inclusivity, the "Black Men Matter Series" of“The Male Perspective” podcast serves as a platform for open dialogue, education, and empowerment. The founder of Conversations in Color, Lana Reid serves as a virtual tour guide as she hosts the series in her effort to address the misconceptions and stereotypes that often plague Black men. By fostering a full scope of the Black male experience, the "Black Men Matter Series" contributes to breaking down barriers, fostering empathy, and promoting a more interconnected society.Lana Reid says,“Every week I sit down with Black men from around the globe for an engaging and informative conversation, and we are total strangers to each other. Time and time again, the "Black Men Matter Series" shows not only that Black men and Black women do come together and get along, but also the interviews show the humanness of Black men in an effort to dismantle biases."The series has featured a wide range of Black men who are educators, community leaders, authors, entrepreneurs, and mental health experts in the Black community. Prominent guests from the historically Black Greek organizations Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. have been featured on the show who have shared the rich heritage of community service and civic engagement through outreach programs that these organizations have provided in Black communities.To listen to the podcast, visit @LanaReid/podcasts or .

