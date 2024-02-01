Russia Should Not Harbor“Futile” Hopes War To Be Waged Solely On Ukraine Soil Defense Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The consequences of Russian aggression will be felt more and more on the territory of the Russian Federation itself, since it is futile to hope that the war should be waged exclusively on the territory of Ukraine.

That's according to Andriy Yusov, the spokesman for the Ukrainian defense intelligence agency, an Ukrinform correspondent reports with reference to the national telethon.

Answering the question of how realistic it is to shift at least part of the hostilities to the territory of the Russian Federation, he said that this is actually already happening.

"Both 2022, and especially 2023, and now the beginning of 2024, see an active rumble, kabooms on the territory of the so-called Russian Federation. And despite the fact that we often offer no comments, we neither confirm nor deny thatm it is clear that behind this there lays some serious work. I think it is useless to hope, and it would be strange to hope, that the war should be fought exclusively on Ukrainian territory. No, it is not so. Therefore, the consequences of this aggression will increasingly be felt on the territory of the aggressor state itself. This, in fact, is already happening, and more is to come," the intelligence spokesman said.

As reported earlier, Yusov said that the fire at the oil depot in Klintsy, Bryansk region, is a consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.