Enemy Missile Wipes Out School In Myrnohrad, Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian missile attack on the town of Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, a local school was destroyed. Also, 12 houses and a local shop sustained damaged.

The Donetsk Region Police Department reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"In the early hours of February 1, Russia fired a missile at a school. During the day, teachers worked here, and the place also hosted a water distribution point. The location, where civilians from all over town sought help, was destroyed," the statement says.

As a result of the missile strike, at least 12 houses and a shop were also damaged.

The police documented all the destruction inflicted. The evidence was forwarded to the SBU security service for initiating an inquiry under Article 438 Part 1 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war).

As reported, the Russian military has been shelling Myrnohrad for more than two weeks. On January 30, a person was killed and another one was injured by the Russian strike.