Enemy Missile Wipes Out School In Myrnohrad, Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian missile attack on the town of Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, a local school was destroyed. Also, 12 houses and a local shop sustained damaged.
The Donetsk Region Police Department reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.
"In the early hours of February 1, Russia fired a missile at a school. During the day, teachers worked here, and the place also hosted a water distribution point. The location, where civilians from all over town sought help, was destroyed," the statement says.
As a result of the missile strike, at least 12 houses and a shop were also damaged.
The police documented all the destruction inflicted. The evidence was forwarded to the SBU security service for initiating an inquiry under Article 438 Part 1 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war).
As reported, the Russian military has been shelling Myrnohrad for more than two weeks. On January 30, a person was killed and another one was injured by the Russian strike.
MENAFN01022024000193011044ID1107800166
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.