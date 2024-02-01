Russia Should Not Count On European Fatigue In Supporting Ukraine - Macron

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel Macron said that the support for the decision to provide Ukraine EUR 50 billion, expressed by all 27 EU member states, showed Russia that Europe is not "tired".

He said this at a press conference in Brussels following the European Council meeting, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The agreement provides predictability to our support for Ukraine through long-term economic and financial commitments. The message is clear – Russia should not count on any fatigue on the part of the Europeans in supporting Ukraine," Macron said.

He also recalled that the European Council agreed that the European Commission will present an annual report on the implementation of the Ukraine Facility, based on which annual debates will be held. "If necessary, after two years, the European Council may invite the Commission to put forward a proposal for the revision of this facility, including in the context of the EU's next multi-annual financial program," Macron said.

As for security assistance, European countries undertake bilateral commitments, and this will be one of the goals of the French leader's future visit to Ukraine. "France provides critical capabilities that can be decisive on the battlefield, including Scalp air defense missiles and Caesar artillery systems," Macron said.

He recalled that on January 18, France, as a co-chair (together with the USA), hosted an important meeting on setting up the Artillery Coalition, which includes 22 nations.

At the next European Council, Macron promised to revisit the issue of immobilized Russian assets.

"We took an important step by deciding to separate the interest from frozen Russian assets. The second stage will now be to make a decision on how to utilize it and where to distribute it," the French president noted.

As reported, today in Brussels the heads of state and government of all 27 EU countries decided to create within the EU multi-year budget the so-called Ukraine Facility amounting to EUR 50 billion, which will be directed to immediate financial support for Ukraine, its recovery and reconstruction over the next four years.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office