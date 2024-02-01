Ukraine Could Get Up To EUR 15B Annually Off Frozen Russian Assets - Tusk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) If the EU adopts a corresponding decision, Ukraine will be able to receive up to EUR 15 billion of interest accrued from the frozen Russian assets annually.

This was stated by Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who spoke at a press conference in Brussels, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Tusk, during the negotiations on the new package of EU sanctions against Russia, Poland will demand a wide list of sanctions measures, as well as for Ukraine to be able to utilize the frozen Russian assets.

The prime minister noted that if an unequivocal agreement is reached that "the interest shall work in favor of Ukraine", then up to EUR 15 billion could be transferred to Ukraine every year from the frozen Russian assets.

"After talking, in particular, with the president of the European Commission, I have hope, close to certainty, that we will find a solution in this regard and it will not require any big discussion, a vote of 27 countries. We will find some ways to make this money partially work for Ukraine," Tusk said.

In addition, Warsaw has certain demands, for example, regarding a ban on the export of nuclear fuel from the Russian Federation. However, Tusk admitted that it will be difficult to proceed with such sanctions since a number of EU countries still use Russian nuclear fuel.

As reported, the European Commission will start informal high-level meetings with EU member states on February 3 regarding the new package of Russia sanctions.

Photo: Getty Images