Second Anniversary Of Russian Invasion: UNSC To Convene In February

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UN Security Council will meet on second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Guyana's Permanent Representative to the UN, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, announced this on Thursday. In February, Guyana chairs the Security Council, according to an Ukrinform correspondent in New York.

As for Ukraine, she confirmed that the meeting would take place but the date is yet to be specified, she said, adding that she is not aware, at what level the Ukrainian delegation will be represented.

According to her, the war in Gaza will remain a priority in the work of the Security Council. In February, issues related to Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Myanmar, a number of African countries - Somalia, Libya, CAR, Sudan – as well as the threat posed by ISIS will also be considered.

Rodrigues-Birkett noted that on February 13, Guyana will host a high-level debate on the impact of climate change and food issues on maintaining international peace and security, which will be chaired by the country's President, Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Earlier, the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Sergii Kyslytsya, said in an interview with Ukrinform that the Ukrainian delegation was discussing with its partners the February 23 meeting of the UN General Assembly on the situation of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"We are also demanding that the UN Security Council consider the situation in Ukraine related to Russian aggression," said the Permanent Representative.

The chairmanship of the UN Security Council rotates between its members every month. In January, France presided, Japan will preside in March according to plan, before Malta takes over in April, Mozambique in May, and South Korea in June.