Survey Says 63% Of Poles Believe Poland Should Down Russian Missiles Over Ukranie

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland should launch negotiations with Ukraine and NATO on the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles flying toward Poland in the areas of Ukraine close to the border with Poland.

This is the opinion expressed by the majority of Poles (63%) according to a survey run by the IBRiS center for Rzeczpospolita , reports Ukrinform.

When asked whether Poland should conduct negotiations with NATO and Ukraine on ensuring air defense of the territory of Ukraine in order to be able to shoot down Russian missiles flying toward Poland, 37.6% of respondents answered "unequivocally yes", and 31.7% - "rather so."

Only 17.6% of respondents have the opposite opinion on this matter. In particular, 9.1% answered this question as "definitely no", and 8.5% answered "rather not". On the other hand, 13.1% remained undecided.

The survey was conducted on January 26-27 and covered 1,070 respondents.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 29, during the largest missile attack on Ukraine in 2023, one of the Russian missiles violated Polish airspace. However, everything indicates that it did not fall, but left the borders of the country back into Ukraine. The missile remained in the airspace of Poland for about three minutes where it flew almost 40 km deep into the country.

Photo: Shutterstock