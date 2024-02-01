One Of National Guard Units Being Transformed Into New Brigade In Poltava Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A new brigade is being formed on the basis of one of the units of the National Guard of Ukraine in the Poltava region.

That's according to the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"A new brigade is being formed on the basis of one of the units of the National Guard of Ukraine in the Poltava region. A representative of military unit 3052, Serhiy Lunich, announced that at a briefing at the Poltava region official media center,” the report says.

According to Lunich, the creation of a new brigade is a necessary, planned step to strengthen the country's defense capabilities. The brigade will be responsible for the defense of critical facilities and infrastructure and the fight against subversive groups.

Soldiers of the newly created brigade will serve in the Poltava region.

"Initially, the recruits will undergo basic military training at the training centers of the National Guard of Ukraine. Specialized training will be carried out within the unit. The brigade will be formed of both the mobilized and volunteers. We need riflemen, machine gunners, grenade launcher operators, and combat vehicle crews," said Lunich.

As reported by Ukrinform, another brigade named Pomsta (Revenge) of the Offensive Guard was created on the basis of the Luhansk border detachment.

Photo: gov