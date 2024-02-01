Kuwait Ambassador To Brazil Submits Credentials To Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ambassador to Brazil Talal al-Mansour submitted on Thursday his credentials to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as the country's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary, in a ceremony held at the presidential palace.

Ambassador Al-Mansour conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Brazilian president, Kuwait Embassy to Brazil said told KUNA in a statement.

His Highness the Amir wished Brazil further progress and prosperity.

The ambassador stressed deep-rooted ties between Kuwait and Brazil, saying that Kuwait looks forward to consolidating relations with Brazil and enhancing them in all domains, mainly economy and investment, according to the statement. (end)

hss









MENAFN01022024000071011013ID1107800138