US Forces Destroy Houthi Drones, Anti-Ship Missiles

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (KUNA) - The US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces announced Thursday shooting down several Houthi drones and anti-ship missiles that were fired or prepared to be fired towards commercial and military ships in the Red Sea.

"At approximately 5:00 a.m. (Sanaa time), US Central Command forces engaged and shot down one UAV over the Gulf of Aden. There were no injuries or damage reported," the CENTCOM said in a statement.

Later the same day, at approximately 10:30 a.m. (Sanaa time), US Central Command forces conducted strikes and destroyed an Iranian-backed Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) in the Red Sea.

It added that the US forces identified the USV heading toward the international shipping lane and determined it presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region.

US Forces subsequently struck and destroyed the USV in self-defense resulting in significant secondary explosions. There were no injuries or damage reported.

"Then, at approximately 12:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), two anti-ship ballistic missile were launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen likely towards the M/V Koi in the Red Sea," reads the statement.

The missiles impacted in the water without hitting the ship. There were no injuries and no damage reported to the M/V Koi or coalition ships in the area. M/V Koi is a Liberian flagged, Bermuda-owned cargo ship.

"US Central Command's actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy vessels and merchant vessels," it argued. (end)

