Al-Salam Palace Museum Hosts Art Exhibition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- Visitors of Al-Salam Palace Museum have had a chance to see aspects of Kuwait in the past and in the present through the works of art by local artists at "Kuwait - history, culture and nature' exhibition.

The seven-day exhibition, which opened on Thursday, provides an exception platform for artists to showcase collections of their paintings which enrich in visual form the past and the present of their country.

The opening ceremony gathered a galaxy of artistic celebrities, intelligentsia and diplomats besides the 12 male and female exhibitors; namely, Husam Al-Rashid, Jasem Al-Nasrallah, Mai Al-Saad, Maysam Qasem, Ahmad Moqim, Sarah Al-Shair, Isa Jodah, Hiba Al-Sabah, Sohaila Al-Atiyah, Nawaf Al-Armaly, Walid Al-Nashi and Yasin Zaidan.

"The artists used various materials, such as colors, cloth, metal, paper and recycled material to produce the works of art on display," Ahmad Moqim pointed out.

He said his painting, named the anniversary of the coronation of Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, was in memory of the late Amir.

The painting took two years to complete, Moqim told KUNA, noting that he delved into historical research to make it a uniquely documentary work of art.

In similar statements, Sarah Al-Shair said her four paintings on display portray several aspects of the life of a Kuwaiti woman in the past.

Sohaila Al-Atiyah, who has similar number of exhibits, said she used patches of cloth in the paintings to focus on marine life and shed light on famous traditional anglers in an original style.

On his part, Walid Al-Nashi said his works follow the collage technique where pieces of paper, photographs and fabric are arranged and stuck down onto a supporting surface.

"This technique, though inexpensive, needs a lot of talent and effort to produce a creative work of art," he added. (end)

