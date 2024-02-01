Gunman Holds Hostages At US Co. In Turkiye

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- A gunman broke into the office of Procter and Gamble, a US company, in Kocaeli Province, north Turkiye on Thursday and held hostage the people inside.
The identity and motives of the attacker are still unknown, according to Ihlas News Agency.
The Turkish security services cordoned off the streets leading to the site, while governor of Kocaeli arrived to the area to follow up the developments of the situation. (end)
