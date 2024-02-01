Federal Employees Observe Days Of Fasting In Support Of Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- Federal employees representing 27 agencies, departments, the Congress and the White House observed a day of fasting on Thursday in solidarity with the people of Gaza Strip and in protest against President Joe Biden Administration's support to the Israeli occupation.

The group of sympathizers identified themselves as "Feds United for Peace," saying, "We are a group of concerned citizens who work for the US government."

"This page represents our personal views and not the views of the US government," they said in a statement posted to their INSTAGRAM page.

A walkout staged by the group earlier this month drew strong reactions in Washington, with national security officials from both parties criticizing their protests as insubordination.

"Any government worker who walks off the job to protest US support for our ally Israel is ignoring their responsibility and abusing the trust of taxpayers. They deserve to be fired," the House speaker, Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, wrote on his X account.

"Oversight Chairman Comer and I will be working together to ensure that each federal agency initiates appropriate disciplinary proceedings against any person who walks out on their job," he added.

A federal civil rights complaint was filed on Monday against Harvard University on behalf of Muslim and Palestinian students who say the school failed to protect them from harassment and intimidation.

The complaint alleges students faced "rampant harassment and racist attacks including doxing, stalking and assault simply for being Palestinian, Muslim and supporters of Palestinian rights." Harvard declined to comment.

Also on Monday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations said the US has experienced a "relentless" wave of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian hate since October 7.

The organization said it received more than 3,500 complaints of bias and discrimination from October to December 2023. (end)

