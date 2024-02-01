US Reiterates Opposition To Israeli Settlement Expansion In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- The United States reiterated Thursday rejection to the Israeli expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"We have made clear that we think the expansion of settlements in the West Bank undermine peace, stability, threaten the ultimate establishment of an independent Palestinian state and makes it more difficult," the State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing.

"And so, we will continue to engage with the Israeli government on that matter."

Miller also noted that the US officials have had some very frank conversations with their Israeli peers about the extremist Israeli settlers' violence.

"That includes some very detailed conversations where we have presented cases to the Israeli government, or example -- you know, cases of settler violence that -- where we have seen reports and where we have seen documented settler violence and asked them to take action," he unveiled.

"We have seen since those interventions over the past month -- six weeks, two months, we have seen the level of extremist settler violence come down somewhat, not come down enough." (end)

