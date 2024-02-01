Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK - The State of Kuwait and the Republic of Suriname announced the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
KUWAIT - Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister Dr. Emad Al-Ateeqi commended collective cooperation and harmony in the OPEC+ alliance, stressing keenness to following up developments in markets.
KUWAIT - The General Assembly of the Pan-Arab Spine Society has unanimously elected Dr. Abdul-Razzaq Al-Obaid chairman of the PASS - the first time for a Kuwaiti surgeon to hold the post.
RAMALLAH - Palestinian health authorities announced that 118 Palestinians were killed and 190 others were injured in 15 massacres committed by Israeli war machine in Gaza Strip during the past hours.
CAIRO - Some countries suspending support for UNRWA contributes to the war in Gaza, if not even help undermine the Palestinian cause all together, said a senior Palestinian official.
MUSCAT - Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman stressed the importance of a two-state solution and the recognition of an independent Palestinian state.
WASHINGTON - The US Department of State imposed financial sanctions against four Israeli settlers involved in acts of violence in the West Bank.
WASHINGTON - The US House of Representatives has passed a bill preventing all members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) from the entry of the US. (end)
