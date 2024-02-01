Belize Assumes Presidency Of COCESNA

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BELMOPAN, Belize – Belize assumed the presidency of the Central American Corporation for Air Navigation Services (COCESNA) on January 11, at the 260th ordinary meeting of the board of directors of COCESNA. Prime Minister John Briceño accepted the presidency on behalf of Belize. Kennedy Carrillo, CEO of the ministry of blue economy and civil aviation, accompanied him.

During his time as president, Prime Minister Briceño will chair deliberations that seek to bring improvements to Belize's and, by extension, the Central American airspace. The deliberations will also focus on initiatives such as reducing carbon emissions from aviation-related activities, improving safety and security in aviation, human capacity building in aviation, and the growth of air transport in the region.

Through continued collaboration with COCESNA, Belize continues to offer cutting-edge air traffic control services with state-of-the-art equipment and highly trained personnel. Most recently, Belize was the beneficiary of a Primary Surveillance Radar System. A project to upgrade the country's current air traffic control center has already commenced.

The presidency of COCESNA is rotated among the Central American states of Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Nicaragua, with each tenure lasting one year.

