Belize – Taiwanicdf Announce Extension Of Sheep And Goat Project: Phase Two

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BELMOPAN, Belize – Jose Abelardo Mai, minister of agriculture, food security and enterprise, and H.E. Lily Li-Wen Hsu, ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Belize, jointly announced a one-year extension of the“Breeding Sheep and Goat Production and Guidance System Enhancement Project (Sheep and Goat Project Phase II)” co-implemented by the ministry of agriculture, food security and enterprise and the Taiwan Technical Mission in Belize.

The event was held Thursday at the Yo Creek Agriculture Station, Orange Walk District. The project extension includes a budget of US$625,000 provided by the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and US$125,000 provided by the government of Belize from March 2024 to March 2025.

The extension aims to further strengthen Belize's sheep and goat industry and enhance market connectivity to increase farmers' income, with three main implementation areas:



Enhance the sheep facility at the Yo Creek Agriculture Station to supply breeding sheep and goats in northern Belize;

Continue to build the capacity of technicians and sheep and goat producers in the country, including training in the sheep and goat traceability system; and Strengthen the breeding system and sustainable management of the National Sheep and Goat Breeding Center in Central Farm.

The extension will complement the ongoing effort of Sheep and Goat Project Phase II to improve the sheep and goat industry in the country. The governments of Belize and the Republic of China (Taiwan) will continue to work closely together to strengthen the country's agricultural sector and further advance the welfare of the Belizean people.

