KMT's Han As Parliament Speaker Blurs Taiwan View

(MENAFN- Asia Times) TAIPEI, Taiwan ­ – The six-point victory of ruling party candidate Lai Ching-te in Taiwan's presidential election last month removed a major concern for US policymakers trying to hold together a fragile coalition of Asian nations worried about China's rising economic and military power.

A victory by the more China-friendly Hou You-yi, the candidate of the opposition Kuomintang, would have raised questions about a potential Taiwanese tilt towards Beijing, increasing the possibility that countries like Japan and South Korea might begin hedging their bets on the durability of the American commitment to countering China's rise.

But even with the ostensible advantage of Lai's election victory, the US still has a long way to go in ensuring the open-ended continuation of Taiwan's de facto separate status from China, and with it, the survival of Washington's Beijing-wary coalition. And the task became more difficult on Thursday with the election of the 2020 Kuomintang presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu as speaker of the new parliament.

Together with upgrading its own long-neglected military deterrent in the Indo-Pacific region, the US faces the challenge of convincing Taiwan's government and people to begin taking the question of national resilience much more seriously than before, particularly in the realm of defense planning.

This will not be easy. Not only is Taiwan plagued by serious friction between Lai's Democratic Progressive Party and the island's Kuomintang-dominated military establishment, but large portions of its 23.5 million-strong population remain inured to China's threat to their democratic freedoms, preferring to believe either that Beijing will never attack, or that the US will come to their rescue, obviating the need for urgent defense measures.