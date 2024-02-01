Beijing Slams US For Deporting Chinese Students

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Beijing has protested in solemn démarches to the United States over the interrogations at American airports since November of tens of Chinese students per month.

Some of the students had been repatriated to China. Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at least eight Chinese students had been deported groundlessly by US immigration authorities at the Dulles International Airport in Washington DC.



He said the moves of US law enforcement authorities seriously violated the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of the students concerned and disrupted China-US cultural exchanges and cross-border travel.

He added that the practice went against the common understandings reached by the Chinese and US presidents in San Francisco last November on enhancing and facilitating cultural and people-to-people exchanges.



“The US likes to portray itself as open, inclusive and a place advocating academic freedom and 'no border in science' but it politicizes and weaponizes academic research, and over-stretches the concept of national security to wantonly suppress and ill-treat Chinese students,” he said.“The moves by the US driven by ideological bias with no respect for truth or rationality are discriminatory and politically motivated law enforcement and will eventually undermine America's own image.”

Wang's comments came after Xie Feng, Chinese ambassador to the US, said in a Chinese New Year event on January 28 that blocking Chinese students from entering the US will hurt Sino-US relations.