Fly Jinnah Announces Sharjah- Islamabad Flights

Karachi

: Pakistan low-cost carrier Fly Jinnah, on Thursday (Feb 1), announced its expansion into the international market by launching its first international flight between Islamabad and Sharjah.

The inaugural flight is scheduled to take off on February 17. To support its international operations, Fly Jinnah has added two new Airbus A320 aircraft to its existing fleet, bringing the total number of aircraft to five.

“The new service will offer non-stop double daily flights between Pakistan's capital city, Islamabad, and Sharjah. This strategic route expansion reflects Fly Jinnah's commitment to enhancing connectivity and fostering stronger ties between Pakistan and the UAE,” said the airline in a statement.

Fly Jinnah, a joint venture between Lakson Group of Pakistan and Sharjah's Air Arabia Group, received permits to operate on international routes in October last year. Plans are in place to launch direct operations to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Turkiye and the UAE.

Established in October 2022, Fly Jinnah has successfully operated domestically over the past year connecting five major cities in Pakistan - Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta.

