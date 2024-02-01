Brazil’S Renewed Focus On Africa

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil is ramping up its diplomatic efforts in Africa, a key region in President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's global strategy.



Brazil's limited presence in Africa, with just nine of its 35 embassies having one diplomat each, reflects the region's understaffing.



President Lula's dedication to Africa, shown in his earlier terms, aims to bolster ties, especially in infrastructure, energy, and mining.



His recent visit to South Africa, Angola , and São Tomé and Príncipe with business leaders targeted boosting Brazilian infrastructure businesses.



In Luanda, Lula emphasized the need for continuous engagement with Africa, noting the stagnation of Brazilian exports since 2011.



Internal crises like the Operation Car Wash scandal and previous administrations' neglect reduced Brazil's corporate presence and investment in Africa.







This void allowed China and India to increase their investments in the region.



Brazil's exports to Africa in 2022 remained close to the 2011 figure, highlighting a need for renewed focus.



President Lula's current strategy aims to rejuvenate Brazil's role in Africa, addressing the lack of substantial investment projects.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is set to fill diplomatic vacancies as part of a policy shift, encouraging diplomats to serve in under-represented countries.

Restructuring of 86 diplomatic roles

An internal memo in January 2024 announced a restructuring of 86 diplomatic roles, adhering to the 2006 foreign service law.



This reform grants diplomats more freedom in choosing their postings but aims to address staffing shortages in less attractive embassies.



Scheduled changes between June and August will see affected diplomats return to Brazil, with promotions prioritized for those in Brasília or filling vacant positions.



Lula's forthcoming trip to Egypt and Ethiopia underscores his commitment to strengthening African ties.



This renewed focus is crucial for Brazil's global influence, economic interests, and international priorities, potentially opening new avenues for trade and cooperation.



This strategic pivot is essential for Brazil's future diplomatic and economic landscape.

