Brazil’S Looming Water Crisis By 2040

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil might face a critical water shortage, with a predicted 40% decrease in availability by 2040.



This stark forecast, issued by the National Water and Basic Sanitation Agency (ANA), highlights an urgent call to action.



Revealed during the Water Journey 2024 event, the study "Impact of Climate Change on Brazil's Water Resources" stresses the close link between water scarcity and climate change.



Prominent officials, including Ministers Waldez Góes and Jader Filho, and João Paulo Capobianco of the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change MM , discussed these findings.



ANA's Interim Directors, Ana Carolina Argolo, Nazareno Araújo, and Marcelo Medeiros, also participated.







The study, analyzing various climate models, provides a consensus on future water availability across three timeframes: 2015-2024, 2041-2070, and 2071-2100.



It forecasts significant regional disparities in water supply. Notably, the Northeast may experience drier rivers and less rainfall, worsening drought conditions.



In contrast, the Southern region could see a slight increase in water supply, up to 5% by 2040.



However, this area is also prone to unpredictable weather patterns, including droughts and floods.



The North, part of the Amazon, might endure more frequent and intense droughts, along with reduced river flow and rainfall.



The densely populated and industrial Southeast is expected to face decreased water flow.



The future water supply in the Central West remains uncertain, adding to the planning challenges.

Proactive measures needed

This study underscores the critical need for Brazil to adopt proactive measures against climate change's impact on water resources.



Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is essential to avert drought in most regions.



The Water Journey 2024 initiative mirrors these concerns, emphasizing unity and movement in addressing water and climate issues.



The urgency is clear with over 2,000 municipalities declaring water-related emergencies last year.



The study and discussions during the event highlight the imperative for a cohesive strategy to combat Brazil's possible water and climate challenges.

