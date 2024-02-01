Covina, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“According to the recent research study, the New World Evidence Data Market size was valued at about USD 1.9 Billion in 2024 and expected to grow at CAGR of 6.1% to extend a value of USD 7.2 Billion by 2034.”

What is New World Evidence Data?

Market Overview:

In healthcare and pharmaceuticals, "real-world evidence" refers to data obtained from real-world settings, such as electronic health records, claims data, patient registries, and other sources. It contrasts with data from controlled clinical trials, providing insights into how treatments perform in everyday clinical practice.

New World Data term could imply innovative or cutting-edge data sources and technologies. It might involve emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, or advanced data analytics methods.





Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:



Rapid advancements in technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT), contribute to the generation and utilization of new types of data.

The ongoing digital transformation across industries is leading to the digitization of processes and the creation of vast amounts of digital data. This shift opens up new opportunities for extracting meaningful insights.

In the healthcare sector, innovations such as wearables, remote monitoring devices, and health apps are generating real-time patient data, contributing to a more dynamic understanding of health and treatment outcomes.

The growing emphasis on personalized and precision medicine requires more granular and diverse data sets to tailor treatments to individual patients, driving the need for comprehensive evidence from real-world scenarios.

Increased collaboration and sharing of data on a global scale can lead to more diverse and representative datasets, fostering a deeper understanding of different populations and their responses to various interventions. Blockchain's decentralized and secure nature may play a role in enhancing the integrity and transparency of data, particularly in industries where data accuracy is critical.

Restrain Factors:



Data privacy concern.

Security risks.

Regulatory challenges.

Lack of data standardization. Limited access to advanced technologies.

