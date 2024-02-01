Cloudeq Strengthens Its Position With The Inclusion Of Kinect Consulting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Strategic Move Expands cloudEQ's Portfolio in Observability and Business Intelligence

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- cloudEQ, a global professional services company and prominent leader in observability solutions, is excited to welcome the former Kinect Consulting Observability team into the organization. This significant move solidifies cloudEQ's commitment to advancing digital transformation initiatives and expanding its comprehensive portfolio of services and clients.The addition of the Kinect Consulting Observability team brings a wealth of expertise to cloudEQ. As a forward-thinking company specializing in business development and technological consultancy, Kinect Consulting's proven track record aligns seamlessly with cloudEQ's vision.Jesse Clem, VP of Alliances and Channels at New Relic (a longtime partner of cloudEQ), notes, "At New Relic, we believe in the power of strategic partnerships to drive innovation. We look forward to future collaborations with cloudEQ as they continue delivering cutting-edge digital intelligence solutions."Visit cloudEQ for insights into their offerings.Quotes from Key Stakeholders:Sean Barker, CEO of cloudEQ: "This alliance marks a significant milestone for cloudEQ that will undoubtedly benefit all of our clients. We are excited about the synergies that will emerge as we welcome new talent and continue offering unparalleled observability solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age."Kevin Mead, former VP of Business Development at Kinect Consulting: "We are thrilled to become part of the cloudEQ family. We look forward to contributing more effectively to the digital transformation journeys of our clients through the combined strengths of our organizations.”About cloudEQ: cloudEQ is a global professional services company and prominent leader in the cloud space, offering innovative services to help organizations gain valuable insights into their technology stacks. The company has hundreds of certified experts in Microsoft, Amazon, Google, New Relic, Big Panda, ServiceNow, Trend Micro, and Application Development, and is led by former Fortune 100 executives, experienced leaders, and technical experts. As the people who power your digital transformation, we build strong rapport and partnership by embodying the EQ (emotional intelligence) to understand your business goals and people. With experience on both sides of the table, cloudEQ offers a depth and breadth of knowledge you can leverage as your own.Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. Any product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

