FEEDING PETS OF THE HOMELESS SECURES $90,000 IN GRANTS TO HELP PETS IN NEED OF VETERINARY CARE

Nevada-Based Nonprofit Receives Grants to Expand Aid for Homeless Pets

- Genevieve FrederickCARSON CITY, NEVADA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless, a national animal welfare nonprofit based in Carson City, Nev., received grants totaling $90,000.00 from three foundations in the fourth quarter of the year to provide financial assistance towards fulfilling their mission of helping pet owners experiencing homelessness. Feeding Pets of the Homeless received funds from the Mental Insight Foundation, the Doris Day Animal Foundation and the Hoveida Family Foundation.Founded in 2008, Feeding Pets of the Homeless provides free pet food, supplies, emergency veterinary care and wellness clinics to companion animals of the homeless population across the nation.“Companion animals are often the only support, comfort, protection and warmth that a person experiencing homelessness may have,” Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless, said.“Since 2008, we have provided nearly $5 million towards emergency veterinary care and over 2 million pounds of food to animals nationwide.”The Mental Insight Foundation's primary goal is to enhance people's mental health and well-being; help make it possible for all people to lead full lives; and assist in reintegrating isolated people back into society.The Doris Day Animal Foundation, a nationwide nonprofit based in Los Angeles, Calif., provides grants focused on helping animals and the people who love them, usually in a manner that helps the animals as directly as possible. Their grants customarily assist with veterinary care, food and medical supplies in the care of animals in need.The Hoveida Family Foundation is a private philanthropic organization based in the State of Washington. They provide grants for scientific causes which would make people's lives better.“In 2023, the number of pets helped increased by almost 20% over 2022,” Frederick said.“We are grateful for these and all grants we received in 2023 which totaled $358,750. They allow us to continue to provide care to more pets that are ill or injured.”For those experiencing homelessness, as many as 25 percent have dogs, cats or both, Frederick said. The need for pet food and veterinary care is a continued concern. We do not get government funding; without the support of the general public and these foundations our mission could not be accomplished.To find more information or to donate directly to Feeding Pets of the Homeless, visit . People who are homeless and in need of emergency veterinary care or food for their pets can visit the website, call (775) 841-7463, or have their social worker contact Feeding Pets of the Homeless.# # #About Feeding Pets of the Homeless: Since its founding in 2008, Feeding Pets of the Homeless has saved thousands of pets by providing more than 2 million pounds of food and nearly $5 million in veterinary assistance. Donations to Feeding Pets have helped more than 30,000 pets nationwide, including thousands of military veteran pet owners experiencing homelessness. Feeding pets has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, their highest rating.

