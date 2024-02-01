(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Wholesale Produce Supply LLC ("WPS Fresh" or the "Company"), a leading fresh produce logistics and inventory management solutions provider and a portfolio company of Cross Rapids Capital LP, is pleased to announce its acquisition of the assets of G.O. Corporation I ("G.O. Fresh"), a respected processor of fresh cut produce. This acquisition substantially expands the fresh cut capacity and product offerings of WPS Fresh, enhancing the Company's ability to meet the growing demands of its customers.

G.O. Fresh joins WPS Fresh's growing footprint, including Wholesale Produce Supply in Minneapolis, MN and Bandwagon in Vernon, CA.

Established in 2004, G.O. Fresh has earned a reputation for delivering the highest quality fresh cut produce and maintaining consistent operations. Serving primarily foodservice distributors in the Upper Midwest, G.O. Fresh offers a diverse selection of products. G.O. Fresh is owned by Ms.

Marylou Owen, who will continue with WPS Fresh for a transition period.

"WPS Fresh is thrilled to continue to expand its value-added offering to its customers," said Mr.

Jason Dugan, Chief Executive Officer of WPS Fresh. "G.O. Fresh's focus on consistent high-quality

service and its outstanding reputation in the fresh cut market have made it a perfect fit for our company."

Ms. Owen added, "We look forward to continuing to provide outstanding service, as part of WPS Fresh. We thank our dedicated employees as well as our long-term customers, growers and vendors for their continued support."

Mayer Brown LLP served as legal counsel to WPS Fresh.



About WPS Fresh

WPS Fresh is a fresh produce logistics and inventory management solutions provider to grocery wholesalers, foodservice distributors, and other customers. Through its vast grower network, WPS sources approximately 100 fresh produce commodities as well as approximately 300 specialty produce commodities. The Company also performs extensive value-added services, such as ripening, grading, fresh-cut, washing, sorting, and packaging and delivers both on a recurring, daily basis as well as on a just-in-time less-than-truckload basis. WPS operates out of Minneapolis, MN and Vernon, CA and offers competitive pricing, reliable service, consistency, and flexibility.

About Cross Rapids Capital L.P.

Cross Rapids Capital L.P. is an operationally-driven investment firm, dedicated to North American middle-market industrial and services companies. We partner with owners and management teams to accelerate companies, and we bring decades of sector, operational, and investing expertise and a hands-on, collaborative approach to empower their business success.

