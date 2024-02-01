Orcoda Limited And Sharering Announce Strategic Collaboration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ORCODA and ShareRing

Orcoda Limited (ASX: ODA) and ShareRing Australia Pty Ltd have officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to integrate and cross-sell.

Orcoda (ASX:ODA)

- Geoff Jamieson, Managing Director of Orcoda

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orcoda Limited (ASX: ODA) and ShareRing Australia Pty Ltd have officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to integrate and cross-sell each other's products to their respective customers.

Background

Orcoda specialises in providing its Transport Technology to various sectors and has developed three distinct apps, Orcoda Go, Orcoda Connect , and Orcoda Rental Connect. The company aims to extend its reach and explore synergies with ShareRing, a leading blockchain technology company known for its digital identity platform.

ShareRing is a leading blockchain technology company in the digital identity industry, using blockchain digital identities for customer ID verification and digitised data collection.

Purpose

This strategic collaboration will encourage both companies to share ideas, foster innovation, and collectively grow their respective businesses through mutually beneficial business opportunities.

ShareRing's digital ID platform could integrate well with Orcoda apps particularly with the new Orcoda vehicle pooling/rental apps, where potential users can utilise ShareRing's digital ID platform to provide and verify their personal information before finalising their bookings. Tim Bos is the founder and CEO of ShareRing who also co-founded Keaz, a global car-sharing technology provider.

Quote

Geoff Jamieson, Orcoda Managing Director, said:“During development of the Orcoda vehicle pooling/rental apps, we have identified there are substantial benefits in building digital ID features into these apps to enable instant verification of user identities. I am very impressed with Tim Bos and what he has done and believe there are a lot of commercial opportunities between Orcoda and ShareRing and I look forward to working together to create value for both companies.”

Susan Dobell

Orcoda

404988860398

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Orcoda and ShareRing Announce Strategic Collaboration