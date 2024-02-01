Confederated Tribes Of Coos, Lower Umpqua And Siuslaw Indians Announce Opening Of New Three Rivers Health Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CTCLUSI Tribal Council at Three Rivers Health Center Groundbreaking on August 8, 2023.

CTCLUSI leadership visit Three Rivers Health Center to view construction progress January 29, 2024. From left to right: Iliana Montiel, Assistant Director of Health Services; Lee Ann Wander, CEO; John R. Reeves III, Health Administrator.

Three Rivers Health Center Logo.

Innovative Health Center to Open in Coos Bay, Oregon in Spring 2024.

- Iliana MontielCOOS BAY, OR, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians (CTCLUSI) proudly announce the upcoming opening of the Three Rivers Health Center in Spring 2024, located at 150 S Wall Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420. This new healthcare facility represents a significant advancement in the availability of health services for SW Oregon, embodying a model of care that is both innovative and inclusive.CTCLUSI purchased the old Banner Bank building in Empire in 2022 in hopes of creating a much-needed healthcare facility for the Tribal community and surrounding area. Members of the Tribal Council and staff gathered together at the site on August 8, 2023 for the official groundbreaking ceremony and construction is slated to be completed by the end of March, 2024.Iliana Montiel, CTCLUSI Council Member and Assistant Director of Health Services, states,“This center has been a long time in the making. There has long been an identified need for extended mental health and primary health services for the area, and I'm just so happy to see that we're finally getting this center going for our community.”The new 5,500+ sq. ft. health center is poised to offer a range of healthcare services, integrating traditional and modern practices. Its innovative care model will support body, mind and spirit through medical, behavioral, pharmacy, telehealth and laboratory services, making it a unique and vital resource for the region.John R. Reeves III, CTCLUSI Health Administrator, states, "The Three Rivers Health Center is not just a medical facility; it is a testament to our commitment to improving the health and well-being of our community. We are integrating traditional knowledge with modern healthcare practices to provide a holistic approach to wellness. This center will be a beacon of hope and health for Coos, Curry and Douglas counties. And it will soon become an anchor as we continue to plan and expand services for our members who reside in Lane and Lincoln counties."Visit to learn more about Three Rivers Health Center and follow the progress as they work towards opening later this spring.About Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians (CTCLUSI):Headquartered in Coos Bay, Oregon with ancestral lands in a five-county service area including Coos, Curry, Lincoln, Douglas and Lane Counties, The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians are a federally recognized tribe made up of three tribes: 2 bands of Coos Tribes: Hanis Coos (Coos Proper), Miluk Coos; Lower Umpqua Tribe; and Siuslaw Tribe. Their legacy is a mosaic of resilience, community and stewardship, embodying a deep connection to their ancestral lands and waters in coastal Oregon. Learn more about CTCLUSI at .

