Industry Leader Launches AIFS Professional Pathways, J-1 Intern And Trainee Visa Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS) today announced the launch of AIFS Professional Pathways , a new program dedicated to fostering international talent and cultural exchange, by bringing together internationally-minded U.S. companies with talented individuals from all over the world.

Continue Reading

AIFS Professional Pathways provides J-1 visa sponsorships for international Interns and Trainees pursing professional opportunities with multisector U.S. businesses developing diverse and skilled talent. AIFS, an industry leader and one of the most respected cultural exchange organizations in the world, has served as a designated U.S. Department of State J-1 visa sponsor for 60 years.

"...a mutually beneficial program for both professional and employer alike..."

Post this

"Through AIFS Professional Pathways, we are not only supporting the professional growth of individuals from across the globe but also enriching the American workforce with diverse perspectives and skills," said Shaina Katz, Vice President of AIFS Professional Pathways. "This is a mutually beneficial program for both professional and employer alike, building a more interconnected, skilled, and innovative global workforce."

For individuals, this program offers essential tools and resources to have a successful cultural immersion experience in the United States and to grow professionally in their academic or occupational field. For U.S. host companies, the program guarantees the success of their U.S. training programs by ensuring full compliance with federal regulations. Our visa experts and experienced program facilitators provide a streamlined, supportive, and high-quality solution.

By providing J-1 visa sponsorship, AIFS Professional Pathways grants Interns (students and recent graduates) and Trainees (professionals) with temporary work authorization, allowing them to engage in full-time, on-the-job training for varying durations of 3 weeks to 18 months.

The program is designed to be comprehensive and supportive, ensuring a smooth transition for international participants. AIFS Professional Pathways will assist with the essential aspects of the J-1 visa process, including application guidance, compliance with U.S. Department of State regulations, and ongoing support throughout the duration of the program.

Host organizations in the United States are encouraged to participate in this initiative to both access a pool of motivated and skilled international professionals, and to develop their global workforce through rotational training opportunities. By hosting a J-1 participant, companies not only contribute to the professional growth of an individual but also enrich their own teams with fresh perspectives and cultural diversity.



This invaluable experience not only presents a myriad of opportunities for both participants and employers, but also fosters cultural understanding and encourages professional growth.

"Strong global competencies and networks are some of the greatest competitive advantages both employers and employees can possess in today's workforce." Katz continues, "Further, it cannot be overstated - bringing people together of diverse backgrounds to foster mutual understanding through learning and collaboration is more important now than ever. We are committed to advancing quality cultural exchange programming, making the world, and workplace, a safer and more inclusive, empathic, adaptable place."

For more information on AIFS Professional Pathways, please visit .

The American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS) organizes cultural exchange and educational programs for thousands of participants each year. Programs include college study abroad, internships, international au pair placement, international camp counselor placement, international internships, high school educational travel and insurance services. Since its founding in 1964, more than 1.8 million individuals have participated in AIFS programs.

SOURCE American Institute For Foreign Study