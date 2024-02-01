Rismedia Announces 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) More than 300 industry professionals honored for their newsworthy contributions to the residential real estate profession

NORWALK,

Conn., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia , the leading information and news provider for the residential real estate industry, has announced its 2024 class of Real Estate Newsmakers. For this year's honorees, resilience and innovation were imperative to survive 2023's challenging market conditions. Despite the many obstacles thrown in their path, the Newsmakers found ways to not just survive but thrive.

RISMedia's 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers include over 300 industry members, showcased in an

online directory on RISMedia ,in the following categories: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders and Luminaries. Newsmakers also will be featured in the February issue of Real Estate Magazine when it comes out later this month.

Additionally, within the 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers, RISMedia honored five industry leaders in its seventh-annual Hall of Fame Newsmakers:



Ennis Antoine , Managing Broker, Compass Real Estate

Cindy Ariosa , Vice President of Strategic Development, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Tami Bonnell , Co-Chair, EXIT Realty Corp. Intl.

Kate Rossi , President, Agent Engagement & Sales Leadership Development, Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors Chris Trapani , Founder & CEO, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno

RISMedia will celebrate and honor its 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers and Hall of Fame inductees during its annual Real Estate Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, this year being held in conjunction with the 2024

CEO & Leadership Exchange on Sept. 5, 2024.

"It's always so inspiring to see the incredible accomplishments of so many real estate professionals around the country and this year's group of 2024

Newsmakers is no exception. From the creativity and innovation being implemented through the shifting and challenging 2023 market, to industry records being broken, to the wonderful charitable work being done across the nation, we continue to be amazed by the ingenuity and success of these real estate professionals, more than 300 of whom we are honoring on our seventh year of publishing Real Estate Newsmakers," said John Featherston, Founder, CEO and Publisher of RISMedia.

To view the full list of

RISMedia's 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers, click here .



About

RISMedia



RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston as the residential real estate industry's definitive source for news and information. For over 40 years, RISMedia has provided the industry with news, strategies and trends, and educational events. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Paige Brown

pbrown@rismedia. com

SOURCE RISMedia