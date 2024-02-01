Covina, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“According to the recent research study, the Dairy Products Market size was valued at about USD 517.4 Billion in 2024 and expected to grow at CAGR of 7.10% to extend a value of USD 964.9 Billion by 2034.”

What is Dairy Products?

Market Overview:

Dairy products are food items that are derived from milk and produced by the processing of milk from mammals, most commonly cows, but also goats, sheep, and buffalo. These products include a wide range of items with varying textures, flavors, and nutritional profiles.

Some common dairy products include:



Milk: The primary source of all dairy products, available in various forms such as whole milk, skim milk, and different fat percentages.

Cheese: Produced by coagulating milk proteins and separating the whey, resulting in a diverse array of textures and flavors. Examples include cheddar, mozzarella, and brie.

Yogurt: Fermented milk product created by bacterial fermentation of milk, often with the addition of probiotic cultures. It can be plain or flavored and has a creamy texture.

Butter: Made by churning cream or milk to separate the fat from the liquid. Butter is widely used in cooking and baking.

Cream: The fatty part of milk, separated by centrifugation, and available in various forms such as heavy cream, light cream, and whipping cream.

Ice Cream: A frozen dessert made with dairy products, sweeteners, and flavorings. It comes in numerous flavors and varieties.

Milk Powder: Dehydrated milk with the water content removed, often used as a convenient and long-lasting form of milk.

Condensed Milk: Sweetened milk with a thick, syrupy consistency, commonly used in desserts and baking. Evaporated Milk: Canned milk with about 60% of the water content removed, used in cooking and baking.





Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:



As the global population continues to grow, especially in urban areas, the demand for convenient and nutritious food options, including dairy products, has increased.

Higher disposable incomes in many regions allow consumers to afford a diverse range of dairy products, including premium and value-added options.

Growing awareness of the nutritional benefits of dairy products, such as being a good source of calcium, protein, and other essential nutrients, contributes to sustained demand.

Effective marketing strategies and advertising campaigns by dairy product manufacturers help create awareness and drive consumer interest in their products.

Government policies and initiatives promoting dairy farming, production, and consumption can impact the market positively. Subsidies, financial support, and regulations play a role in shaping the industry. Improvements in processing technologies contribute to increased efficiency, shelf life, and the development of new dairy products, meeting consumer expectations for quality and convenience.

Restrain Factors:



Lactose intolerance and dairy allergies.

Health concerns.

Rising vegan & plant-based trends.

Supply chain disruptions.

Government regulations. Price volatility of raw materials.

