The Slowest Weapon Documentary Gaining Over 120 Million Views In First Week

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DANO Network Productions has made a groundbreaking debut in the world of documentaries with their first release, "The Slowest Weapon ." The film has gained over 120 million views in its first weekend, surpassing the record set by Netflix's hit movie "Extraction," which gained 99 million views in its first month. This impressive feat has solidified DANO Network Productions as a major player in the documentary industry. This achievement represents a significant victory for producer and actor Dano Veal and the independent filmmakers involved in the direct-to-audience initiative, as they showcase their innovative approach to film distribution."The Slowest Weapon" is a thought-provoking and eye-opening documentary that exposes frightening truths about modern-day population control. The film delves into the dark world of government policies and corporations that manipulate and control the population through various means. Through in-depth interviews and shocking evidence, "The Slowest Weapon" sheds light on a topic that is often overlooked and ignored.This documentary is just the first of a series of docushorts that DANO Network Productions plans to release. Each film will tackle a different topic and bring to light important issues that affect our society. With their unique storytelling approach and dedication to uncovering the truth, DANO Network Productions aims to educate and inform audiences around the world."The Slowest Weapon" has received critical acclaim and has sparked important conversations about the state of our world. The overwhelming response and record-breaking views are a testament to the power of documentary filmmaking and the impact it can have on society. DANO Network Productions is proud to be at the forefront of this movement and looks forward to continuing to produce thought-provoking and impactful content.For more information on "The Slowest Weapon" and future releases from DANO Network Productions, please visit IMDb .

