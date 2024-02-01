JODIE KING UNVEILS THE HONEST ART BOOTCAMP, A TRANSFORMATIVE PROGRAM FOR CREATIVES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Renowned professional artist Jodie King is proud to announce the launch of her new program - Honest Art Bootcamp.

The Comprehensive Six-Week Program Is Tailored To Enrich The Work Of Abstract Artists Of All Levels

- Jodie KingAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned professional artist Jodie King is proud to announce the launch of her new program - Honest Art Bootcamp . Following the success of her globally acclaimed Color Course For Rebels, Jodie King is poised to elevate the artistic journey with her latest offering. Scheduled to take place live virtually on February 5th, 2024, the Honest Art Bootcamp is primed to empower both novices and seasoned creatives by facilitating the discovery of their authentic voice, defining their artistic identity, and mastering innovative techniques to amplify the impact of their creations. Spanning from introspective journal prompts to guided meditations, comprehensive lessons on composition, and Jodie King's tried and true color mixing methodology, the Honest Art Bootcamp promises to be the quintessential resource for artists striving to produce their most genuine and compelling work.With decades of professional experience and a vast collection of sold paintings, alongside her participation in esteemed conferences and global workshops, Jodie King asserts that the pursuit of fine art is a learnable skill, accessible to all who are willing to embark on the journey. At the core of her philosophy lies a profound conviction in the transformative power of artistic expression, enabling individuals to reveal their true selves. Reflecting on her mission, King shares“Art serves as a conduit for unearthing our most genuine identities. Sharing my unconventional painting techniques and life principles with others, empowering them to craft their own remarkable and authentic creations, fulfills a lifelong aspiration."The Honest Art Bootcamp is meticulously crafted to realize this vision. Over the course of six intensive weeks, participants will engage in two live sessions weekly (12 total) with Jodie King. Every Monday, from February 5th to March 11th, King will unveil transformative insights acquired from her success in the art world, equipping participants with the tools to transcend mediocrity and elevate their work to the realm of fine art. Additionally, every Wednesday during the Bootcamp, participants will benefit from personalized Art Critique and Q&A sessions, facilitating a deeper understanding of their artistic strengths and areas for growth, thereby enabling long-term refinement of their craft.To further the immersive learning experience participants of the Honest Art Bootcamp will receive six comprehensive workbooks, designed to facilitate enduring growth and transformation based on the program's teachings, along with exclusive discounts on Jodie King's favorite art tools and supplies.Enrollment for the Honest Art Bootcamp is currently open until February 16th, with a special introductory price of $777, inclusive of the first week free.About Jodie King:Jodie King is an artist, educator, and entrepreneur on a mission to unleash one's inner power, freedom, and joy! With 20 years of art experience and a playful, spiritual approach, Jodie connects with audiences from around the world. She is known for her high-demand innovative online art and business courses as well as national and international workshops. After suddenly arriving at the canvas almost two decades ago, Jodie King has set herself on a mission to help others discover the healing power of art as well as to educate and empower artists around the world to turn their passion into a thriving business.

