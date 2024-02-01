Noote Partners X Compass Real Estate Embarks On A Compassionate Journey In Their Annual Pack The Pantry Drive

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Noote Partners x Compass Real Estate - Your Friends in Real Estate

Local Grayslake, Illinois (Lake County) Real Estate Team is on a mission to help decrease teenage hunger concerns.

- Barb Noote, Founder/Owner of Noote PartnersGRAYSLAKE, IL, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Noote Partners x Compass Real Estate, under the leadership of Barb Noote, is proud to announce its Annual Pack the Pantry Drive, a dedicated initiative aimed at supporting Food for Thought - McHenry . This heartfelt campaign seeks to ensure that no teenager has to worry about their next meal, fostering a community where every young individual can thrive without the constant concern of hunger.Food for Thought - McHenry is a local organization committed to addressing food insecurity among teens, recognizing the challenges young individuals may face without proper nutrition. Noote Partners x Compass Real Estate, driven by a strong sense of community responsibility, has partnered with this remarkable organization to positively impact the lives of teenagers in need.The Annual Pack the Pantry Drive is a call to action for the community to come together and contribute to this noble cause. Your support can make a significant difference in the lives of these young individuals, alleviating the burden of food insecurity and creating a brighter future for them. Noote Partners believes that no teenager should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, and by joining this initiative, you become a crucial part of the solution.Barb Noote, leader of Noote Partners x Compass Real Estate, expresses her passion for the cause, stating, "We are thrilled to once again lead the Pack the Pantry Drive and support Food for Thought - McHenry. It's our collective responsibility to ensure that no teen in our community goes hungry. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, can make a lasting impact on the lives of these young individuals."Noote Partners at Compass Real Estate invites the community to come together and make a difference in the lives of local teens. Together, we can build a community where every teenager can thrive without the constant concern of hunger. To participate, members of the community may drop off non-perishable items at the Noote Partners x Compass Real Estate office at 22 Center Street, Grayslake, IL, or visit NootePartners and look under "Upcoming Events" for an Amazon Wish List.For media inquiries, please contact:Mikyeila Cordero-SochorMarketing and Community OutreachNoote Partners x Compass Real Estate224.540.3971...About Noote Partners x Compass Real EstateNoote Partners x Compass Real Estate is a leading residential real estate team operating in Lake County, IL. Led by Barb Noote, an award-winning veteran agent, the team consists of experienced agents deeply connected to the local community. With an average of over 15 years of industry experience, Noote Partners provides exceptional real estate services to buyers, sellers, renters, and landlords, delivering outstanding results and exceeding client expectations.About Food for Thought - McHenryThe mission of Food for Thought is to provide hope and dignity to children by discreetly supplying additional food to MCHS students in need. There are scientific studies that show children who eat regularly have higher academic achievement. This aids in the scholastic development of our students, as well as aiding our teachers in accomplishing their goals. We seek to provide help to students in need by coming together as a community.

