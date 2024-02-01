New Image Wellness Co. Partners With C&C Counseling And Coaching To Enhance Holistic Health Coaching Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Myles Jackson, Founder and CEO of New Image Wellness Co, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Image Wellness Company is pleased to announce its new partnership with C&C Counseling and Coaching, founded by Chante Cross, M.A. L.P.C. C.L.C., a licensed therapist and life coach. This collaboration is set to elevate the holistic health coaching experience for New Image's clients.The partnership aims to revolutionize the approach to health within New Image's coaching programs by providing clients with the expertise of both a licensed therapist and a life coach. Chante Cross and her team will play a pivotal role in assisting clients with the diagnosis, treatment, and management of mental health crises, including but not limited to depression, anxiety, and eating disorders. Additionally, the life coaching aspect of the partnership will focus on addressing disordered eating, stress management, non-clinical exercise addiction, body image, and the relationship between food and health.By integrating the knowledge and skills of a licensed therapist and a life coach, New Image Wellness Company is committed to offering a comprehensive and personalized approach to health and wellness. This partnership will enable the company to address the diverse needs of its clients and provide a more well-rounded support system.Furthermore, this collaboration will make New Image's services more accessible to the communities we serve by opening the door to bill insurance providers for care or apply for reimbursement. This significant step forward aligns with the company's mission to ensure that holistic health services are readily available and affordable for those in need."We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with C&C Counseling and Coaching," said Myles Jackson, founder and CEO of New Image Wellness Company. "By combining the expertise of a licensed therapist and a life coach, we are confident that we can provide our clients with the comprehensive support they need to achieve their health and wellness goals."About New Image Wellness Co. : New Image works to create a supportive and inclusive environment where individuals of all ages, backgrounds, and fitness levels feel inspired and motivated to prioritize their health. Empowering the communities they serve to take control of their well-being through accessible and innovative health and wellness solutions.About C&C Counseling and Coaching : C&C's Counseling and Coaching services help individuals to achieve their personal and professional goals. Their experienced coaches provide guidance, support, and motivation to help patients identify their strengths, overcome obstacles, and achieve success in all areas of their lives.For media inquiries or further information, please contact us at ....

