Covina, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“According to the recent research study, the Extended Stay Hotel Market size was valued at about USD 62.4 Billion in 2024 and expected to grow at CAGR of 12.3% to extend a value of USD 179.6 Billion by 2034.”

What is Extended Stay Hotel?

Market Overview:

An extended stay hotel is a type of accommodation designed for longer-term stays, typically ranging from a week to several months. Unlike traditional hotels that cater to short-term guests, extended stay hotels provide more spacious rooms with additional amenities to offer a home-like environment for guests who need lodging for an extended period.

These hotels often include features such as fully equipped kitchens, separate living and sleeping areas, and laundry facilities. They are particularly popular among business travelers, relocating families, and individuals undergoing extended training or projects in a specific location.

Extended stay hotels aim to provide a comfortable and convenient living space with the flexibility and services that make it suitable for guests with longer-term housing needs.





Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:



As more people engage in extended business trips, relocations, and project-based work, the demand for accommodations that offer comfort and amenities over an extended period has increased.

Extended stay hotels cater to the needs of business travelers, providing a cost-effective and comfortable solution for employees on extended assignments or training programs.

Individuals and families undergoing relocations or awaiting permanent housing often choose extended stay hotels as a convenient and flexible living arrangement during the transition period.

Professionals working on projects in specific locations for an extended duration prefer the convenience and home-like atmosphere of extended stay hotels over traditional short-term accommodations.

With the increasing trend of remote work, individuals may choose to work from different locations for an extended period. Extended stay hotels provide an ideal solution for those seeking a comfortable and well-equipped workspace away from home. Ongoing innovation in the extended stay hotel sector, including the introduction of new technologies, eco-friendly practices, and unique guest experiences, contributes to the overall growth and competitiveness of the market.

Restrain Factors:



Economic downturns.

Regulatory challenges.

Global health crisis.

Supply chain disruptions. Security concerns.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights:

*Note: PMI Sample Report includes,



Overview & introduction of market study

Revenue and CAGR of market

Drivers & Restrains factors of market

Major key players in market

Regional analysis of the market with a detailed graph

Detailed segmentation in tabular form of market

Recent development/news of market Opportunities & Challenges of Market

Report scope: