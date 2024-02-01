NFT Workx Announces The PR Genius As It's Official PR Agency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Adam LeeseLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NFT Workx , a leading Web3 company whose mission is to onboard millions of users into the world of Web3 through the power of eCommerce, digital collectibles and loyalty, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with The PR Genius , an award-winning growth hacking and media agency specialising in enhancing the credibility and awareness of innovative Web3 and tech companies.NFT Workx is at the forefront of the Web3 revolution, dedicated to making blockchain technology and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) accessible to the masses. With a its goal of merging eCommerce, digital collectibles and loyalty programs, NFT Workx offers a unique gateway for users to explore and engage with Web3 in an intuitive and rewarding way.The PR Genius, renowned for its expertise in growth hacking and media strategy, has a proven track record of propelling emerging tech companies into the limelight through strategic public relations campaigns and growth hacking tactics. By harnessing the power of the press and innovative growth strategies, The PR Genius has enabled numerous companies to establish credibility, gain visibility, and drive rapid user adoption.Together, NFT Workx and The PR Genius aim to accelerate the adoption of Web3 technologies by the following key initiatives:Strategic Media Outreach: The PR Genius will work closely with NFT Workx to craft and execute targeted media campaigns, ensuring that NFT Workx's mission and products gain widespread recognition among the mainstream audience.Growth Hacking Expertise: Leveraging The PR Genius's growth hacking prowess, NFT Workx will implement innovative strategies to attract, engage, and retain users on its platform, thereby driving exponential user growth.Community Building: NFT Workx and The PR Genius will collaborate on cultivating a vibrant and engaged community around Web3 and NFTs, fostering an ecosystem of passionate supporters and advocates."We are excited to embark on this journey with The PR Genius," said Adam Leese, CEO of NFT Workx. "Their unparalleled expertise in PR, growth hacking and media strategy aligns perfectly with our vision of bringing Web3 to the masses."Kim Than, Founder of The PR Genius, added, "NFT Workx is at the forefront of Web3 innovation, and we are honoured to partner with them. Our mission is to amplify their message and drive massive adoption by using our unique blend of PR, growth hacking and media influence."About NFT Workx:NFT Workx is a leading platform dedicated to onboarding millions of users into Web3. By automatically creating Digital Collectibles (NFTs), of physical items at point of sale, via the most popular eCommerce platforms, we aim to provide a seamless solution for brands and consumers alike.About The PR Genius:The PR Genius is an award-winning growth hacking and media agency specialising in providing innovative Web3 and tech companies with the strategies and tools needed to build credibility and awareness through the power of the press and growth hacking. With a track record of success, The PR Genius empowers companies to achieve rapid growth and market recognition.

Adam Leese

NFT Workx Ltd

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube