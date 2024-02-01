South Shores Detox Expands Opportunities For Couples Seeking Alcohol And Drug Addiction Treatment In Orange County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- a spokesperson for South Shores DetoxANAHEIM, CA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- South Shores Detox, a leading addiction treatment center, is pleased to announce the expansion of its programs to better serve the community. With updated programs for couples rehab in Orange County, as well as offerings for court-ordered treatment and parents addressing addiction issues, South Shores is committed to providing comprehensive and accredited treatment options for those struggling with alcohol and substance use disorders.Couples Rehab ReinventedSouth Shores Detox recognizes the unique challenges that couples face when seeking rehabilitation together. The newly updated Couples Rehab Program is meticulously designed to address the complexities of addiction within the context of relationships. Tailored counseling, joint therapy sessions, and personalized treatment plans foster an environment conducive to healing for both partners.The new programs for couples rehab in Orange County are designed to provide a supportive and healing environment for couples seeking treatment together . This unique approach allows couples to work through their addiction and recovery journey together, strengthening their relationship and increasing their chances of long-term success. The program includes individual and couples therapy, as well as group sessions and educational workshops.Court-Ordered Treatment SolutionsAcknowledging the pivotal role of court-ordered treatment in the recovery process, South Shores Detox introduces comprehensive solutions for individuals mandated by legal authorities. The Court-Ordered Treatment Program integrates evidence-based therapies, counseling, and educational components, ensuring compliance with legal obligations while fostering genuine rehabilitation.In addition to the couples rehab program, South Shores is also offering specialized programs for court-ordered treatment and parents addressing addiction issues in the interests of regaining custody."We are excited to expand our programs and services to better meet the needs of our community," said a spokesperson for South Shores Detox. "We understand the importance of providing comprehensive and accredited treatment options for individuals and their loved ones who are struggling with addiction. Our goal is to help our clients achieve long-term recovery and improve their overall well-being."These programs are tailored to meet the specific needs of individuals who are required by the court to seek treatment, as well as parents who are working towards regaining custody of their children . With a team of experienced and compassionate professionals, South Shores is dedicated to helping individuals overcome their addictions and rebuild their lives.South Shores Detox is committed to providing high-quality and evidence-based treatment for alcohol and substance use disorders. With the expansion of their programs, they can reach more individuals and families in need of support and guidance on their journey to recovery. For more information about South Shores Detox and their programs, please visit their website or contact them directly for immediate placement.

