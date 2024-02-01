Dolby Laboratories Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

"Our first quarter results were in line with our expectations," said Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories. "We continue to bring new Dolby experiences to more people around the world across all of their favorite entertainment content and devices, with particular momentum this quarter in Dolby Atmos for cars."

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights



Total revenue was $315.6 million, compared to $334.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP net income was $67.0 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $79.4 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, first quarter net income was $98.6 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to $107.4 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Dolby repurchased 968 thousand shares of its common stock and ended the quarter with approximately $132 million of stock repurchase authorization available going forward.

A complete listing of Dolby's non-GAAP measures are described and reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures at the end of this release.

Recent Business Highlights



Apple announced support for Dolby Atmos for CarPlay.

A leading Indian online video streaming service announced that its platform will support Dolby Vision, in addition to currently supporting Dolby Atmos.

Zeeker, a premium electric vehicle brand in China, launched the Zeekr 007 that supports Dolby Atmos. Dolby and Ed Sheeran celebrate the transformative experience of Dolby Atmos Music in new "Love More" global brand campaign.

Dividend

Today, Dolby announced a cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A and Class B common stock, payable on February

22, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February

13, 2024.

Financial Outlook

Dolby's financial outlook relies, in part, on estimates of royalty-based revenue that take into consideration various factors that are subject to uncertainty, including consumer demand for electronic products. In addition, actual results could differ materially from the estimates Dolby is providing below due in part to uncertainty resulting from the macroeconomic effect of certain conditions, including supply chain constraints, international conflicts, geopolitical instability, and fluctuations in inflation and interest rates. The uncertainty resulting from these factors has greatly reduced its visibility into Dolby's future outlook. To the extent possible, the estimates Dolby is providing for future periods reflect certain assumptions about the potential impact of certain of these items, based upon a consideration of currently available external and internal data and information. These assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties. For more information, see "Forward-Looking Statements" in this press release for a description of certain risks that Dolby faces, and the section captioned "Risk Factors" in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, to be filed on or around the date hereof.

Dolby is providing the following estimates for its second quarter of fiscal 2024:



Total revenue is estimated to range from $345 million to $375 million.

Gross margins are anticipated to be approximately 90%.

Operating expenses are anticipated to range from $215 million to $225 million on a GAAP basis and from $180 million to $190 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Effective tax rate is anticipated to be roughly 23% on a GAAP basis and roughly 20% on a non-GAAP basis. Diluted earnings per share is anticipated to range from $0.82 to $0.97 on a GAAP basis and from $1.14 to $1.29 on a non-GAAP basis.

Dolby is providing the following estimates for the

full year of fiscal 2024:



Total revenue is expected to be roughly $1.30 billion.

Gross margins are anticipated to be roughly 89%.

Operating expenses are anticipated to range from $885 million to $895 million on a GAAP basis and from $740 million to $750 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Dolby expects operating margins on a GAAP basis to be roughly 20% and on a non-GAAP basis to be roughly 32%. Diluted earnings per share is anticipated to range from $2.30 to $2.45 on a GAAP basis and from $3.60 to $3.75 on a non-GAAP basis.

Conference Call Information

Members of Dolby management will lead a conference call open to all interested parties to discuss first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results for Dolby Laboratories at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, February

1, 2024. Access to the teleconference will be available at

or by dialing 1-888-210-2212 (+1-646-960-0390 for international callers) and entering confirmation code 5587811.

A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, February

1, 2024, until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Thursday, February 8, 2024 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (+1-647-362-9199 for international callers) and entering the confirmation code 5587811. An archived version of the teleconference will also be available on the Dolby website, .



Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Dolby's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Dolby management uses, and Dolby provides to investors, certain non-GAAP financial measures as an additional tool to evaluate Dolby's operating results in a manner that focuses on what Dolby's management believes to be its ongoing business operations and performance. Specifically, Dolby excludes the following as adjustments from one or more of its non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense: Stock-based compensation, unlike cash-based compensation, utilizes subjective assumptions in the methodologies used to value the various stock-based award types that Dolby grants. These assumptions may differ from those used by other companies. To facilitate more meaningful comparisons between its underlying operating results and those of other companies, Dolby excludes stock-based compensation expense.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles: Dolby amortizes intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions. These intangible assets consist of patents and technology, customer relationships, and other intangibles. Dolby records amortization charges relating to these intangible assets in its GAAP financial statements, and Dolby views these charges as items arising from pre-acquisition activities that are determined by the timing and valuation of its acquisitions. As these amortization charges do not directly correlate to its operations during any particular period, Dolby excludes these charges to facilitate an evaluation of its current operating performance and comparisons to its past operating results.

Restructuring charges or credits:

Restructuring charges are costs associated with restructuring plans and primarily relate to costs associated with exit or disposal activities, employee severance benefits, and asset impairments. Dolby excludes restructuring costs, including any adjustments to charges recorded in prior periods (which may be credits), as Dolby believes that these costs are not representative of its normal operating activities and therefore, excluding these amounts enables a more effective comparison of its past operating performance and to that of other companies.

Income tax adjustments: The income tax effects of the aforementioned non-GAAP adjustments do not directly correlate to its operating performance so Dolby believes that excluding such income tax effects provides a more meaningful view of its underlying operating results to management and investors.

Using the aforementioned adjustments, Dolby provides various non-GAAP financial measures including, but not limited to: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP effective tax rate. Dolby's management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to assess the performance of Dolby's business, including

as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons.

Dolby's management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Whenever Dolby uses non-GAAP financial measures, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as detailed above and below. Investors are also encouraged to review Dolby's GAAP financial statements as reported in its US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release and on the Dolby investor relations website, .



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and in our earnings calls, including, but not limited to, expected financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and full year fiscal 2024, Dolby's ability to expand existing business, navigate challenging periods, pursue its long-term growth opportunities, and advance its other long-term objectives are "forward-looking statements" that inherently involve substantial risks and uncertainties.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories

(NYSE: DLB ) is based in

San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. Dolby partners with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby

Atmos, Dolby

Vision, Dolby

Cinema, and Dolby.

