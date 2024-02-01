Trinet To Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results On February 15

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET ),
a leading provider of comprehensive human resources
solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 after U.S. market hours on Thursday, February 15, 2024.
TriNet will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on February 15, 2024, to discuss the financial results. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TriNet's website at href="" rel="nofollow" trine . Participants can pre-register for the webcast by going to:
.
TriNet encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, go to: .
For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5426 and requesting the "TriNet Conference Call."
A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately one year. A telephonic replay will be available for two weeks following the conference call at +1 (412) 317-0088 conference ID: 4058379.
About
TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET ) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit
TriNet
