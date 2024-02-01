NEWPARK RESOURCES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2023 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DATE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR ) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced that it will issue fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.
A conference call will be held the following day on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session.
A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .
To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
Individuals can also participate by teleconference dial-in.
To participate in the live teleconference:
Domestic Live:
800-245-3047
International Live:
203-518-9765
Conference ID:
NRQ423
To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which subsequently will be available through February 29, 2024:
Domestic Replay:
800-925-9394
International Replay:
02-220-5386
ABOUT NEWPARK RESOURCES
Newpark Resources, Inc.
is a supplier providing environmentally sensitive products, as well as specialty rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at
.
