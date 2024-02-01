               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Webcast Alert: Borgwarner 2023 Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Results Conference Call


2/1/2024 4:31:20 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA ) announces the following Webcast:

BorgWarner 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference Call

February 8, 2024 @ 9:30am Eastern Time

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at ( )

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA ) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.
For more information, please visit borgwarner.

MENAFN01022024003732001241ID1107799942

