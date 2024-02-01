Talos Energy To Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Results On February 28, 2024 And Host Earnings Conference Call On February 29, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO ) intends to release fourth quarter 2023 results for the period ended December 31, 2023, on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, after the U.S. financial market closes. In addition to this release, Talos will host a conference call, broadcast live over the internet, on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time).

Listeners can access the conference call through a webcast link on the Company's website at: . Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 348-8927 (U.S. toll-free), (855) 669-9657 (Canada toll-free), or (412) 902-4263 (international). Please dial in approximately 15 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin and ask to be joined into the Talos Energy call. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the conference until March 7, 2024 and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 and using access code 2924676.

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO ) is a technically driven, innovative, independent energy company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing long-term value through its Upstream Exploration & Production and Low Carbon Solutions businesses. We currently operate in the United States and offshore Mexico. We leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise to acquire, explore, and produce assets in key geological trends while developing opportunities to reduce industrial emissions through carbon capture and storage projects along the U.S. Gulf Coast. For more information, visit .

