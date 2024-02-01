Nelnet To Announce Fourth Quarter Results Board Approves Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Nelnet, Inc.
(NYSE: NNI ) today announced the Nelnet Board of Directors declared a first quarter cash dividend on the company's outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock of $0.28 per share. The dividend will be paid on Friday, March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, March 1, 2024.
The company also announced it will release earnings for the fourth quarter
and year ended
December 31, 2023, after the close of the
New York Stock Exchange
on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Upon release, additional earnings information will be available at
.
Learn more about
Nelnet
at
.
