Worthington Enterprises Acquires HALO Products Brand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: WOR), a designer and manufacturer of market-leading brands that help enable people to live safer, healthier and more expressive lives, today announced it is adding HALOTM-branded pizza ovens, pellet grills, griddles and accessories to its portfolio of outdoor living products.



As consumers increasingly seek new ways to elevate outdoor experiences, easy-to-prepare, high-quality food is a differentiator that can transform the experience, according to Steve Caravati, president, Consumer Products, Worthington Enterprises .

“HALO's innovative pizza ovens, pellet grills and griddles are disrupting the outdoor culinary experience,” said Caravati.“HALO, combined with our other leading outdoor living brands such as Coleman portable propane tanks and Bernzomatic torches, fuel and accessories, are a natural match and powerful combination. This acquisition expands our presence in the attractive outdoor living segment. We look forward to leveraging our ecommerce platform, robust marketing infrastructure and retail partnerships to help grow the HALO brand.”

Michael Giebel, co-founder and chief executive officer, HALO Products Group, will be chief product development officer for the HALO product line.

Giebel said,“I am excited for our team to now be part of a larger consumer brands company that is strategically capitalizing on growth opportunities in the outdoor living segment. I believe that Worthington's experience and relationships in the outdoor market – paired with its people-first culture – will accelerate the HALO brand faster than we could on our own. I am personally eager to focus on my passion of product innovation.”

HALO is an innovative, asset-light, niche business with technology-enabled solutions catering to the changing trends of how people cook, gather and enjoy. Several of HALO's products are designed for increased portability and can connect via wireless network or Bluetooth for mobile app-based control of cook time, grill temperature and other performance-related functions.

As a result of the transaction, Worthington Enterprises is acquiring an 80 percent ownership stake in an affiliate of HALO Products Group. HALO, which is based in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and employs approximately 25 people, generated net revenue of $7 million in 2023. Giebel, along with Paul Simon and Richard Fan, founded the business in 2020 with a vision to“rise above” market standards with superior products and customer experiences.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE: WOR) is a designer and manufacturer of market-leading brands that help enable people to live safer, healthier and more expressive lives. The Company operates with three business segments: Building Products, Consumer Products and Sustainable Energy Solutions. Worthington's emphasis on innovation and transformation extends to building products including water systems, heating and cooling solutions, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories, and consumer products in tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories sold under brand names Balloon Time®, Bernzomatic®, Coleman®, Garden-Weasel®, General®, HALOTM, HawkeyeTM, Level5 Tools®, Mag Torch®, Pactool International® and Well-X-Trol®. The Company serves the growing global hydrogen ecosystem through on-board fueling systems and gas containment solutions.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Enterprises employs approximately 5,000 people throughout North America and Europe.

Founded in 1955 as Worthington Industries, Worthington Enterprises follows a people-first Philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Worthington Enterprises achieves this outcome by empowering its employees to innovate, thrive and grow with leading brands in attractive markets that improve everyday life. The Company engages deeply with local communities where it has operations through volunteer efforts and The Worthington Companies Foundation , participates actively in workforce development programs and reports annually on its corporate citizenship and sustainability efforts . For more information, visit worthingtonenterprises .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements by Worthington Enterprises that are not limited to historical information constitute“forward-looking statements” under federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expected by Worthington Enterprises. Readers should evaluate forward-looking statements in the context of such risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are described in Worthington Enterprises' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements included in Worthington Enterprises' SEC filings and other public communications. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Worthington Enterprises does not undertake any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulation.

...

