Opentext Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Record Total Revenues of $1.535

billion Up 71% Y/Y Record Enterprise Cloud Bookings Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Highlights

Total Revenues (in millions)

Annual Recurring Revenues (in millions)

Cloud Revenues (in millions) Reported Constant

Currency

Reported Constant

Currency

Reported Constant

Currency $1,535 $1,509

$1,146 $1,128

$450 $446 +71.0

% +68.2

%

+58.0

% +55.6

%

+10.1

% +9.2

% Annual Recurring Revenues represent 75% of Total Revenues



Record total revenues of $1.535

billion, up 71.0% Y/Y or up 68.2% in constant currency (CC)

Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) of $1.146

billion, up 58.0% Y/Y or up 55.6% in CC

Cloud revenues of $450 million, up 10.1% Y/Y or up 9.2% in CC

Record quarterly enterprise cloud bookings(1) of $236 million, up 62.8% Y/Y

Operating cash flows of $351 million and free cash flows(2) of $305 million

GAAP-based net income of $38 million

Adjusted EBITDA(2) of $566 million, margin of 36.9%

GAAP-based diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14, Non-GAAP diluted EPS(2) of $1.24 Announced definitive agreement to divest the Application Modernization and Connectivity (AMC) business to Rocket Software for $2.275 billion, net proceeds to reduce debt, applied to the Acquisition Term Loan and Term Loan B

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX ), (TSX: OTEX), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended December

31, 2023.

"OpenText demonstrated remarkable performance in the second quarter achieving record total revenues of $1.535

billion, up 71% year-over-year," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "Driven by increased cloud demand, we saw record quarterly enterprise cloud bookings of $236 million, up 63% year-over year, led by continued strong enterprise content, Micro Focus cloud contribution and customers beginning their AI journey. With continued strength in our enterprise cloud businesses and our new Aviator TM AI products, we are raising our Cloud Booking outlook to 25% to 30% growth this year."

Mr. Barrenechea further added: "In November 2023, we announced our intention to divest the AMC business. This divestiture positions us to focus on higher-growth opportunities within Information Management such as Cloud and AI and we remain on track to closing the transaction in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions."

"I am pleased with OpenText's solid business execution in Q2," said Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO. "We delivered $566 million of adjusted EBITDA, up 66% year-over-year and free cash flows of $305 million, up 87% year-over-year. Our balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong with approximately $1 billion in cash as of December

31, 2023. We remain on track to grow Micro Focus organically and bring Micro Focus on to the OpenText operating model by the end of this fiscal year."

(1) Enterprise cloud bookings is defined as the total value from cloud services and subscription contracts, entered into in the period that are new, committed and incremental to our existing contracts, entered into with our enterprise based customers. (2) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below.

Financial Highlights for Q2 Fiscal 2024 with Year Over Year Comparisons

Summary of Quarterly Results

















(In millions, except per share data) Q2 FY'24 Q2 FY'23 $ Change

%

Change



Q2 FY'24

in CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $450.1 $408.7 $41.4 10.1

%

$446.1 9.2

%

Customer support 695.8 316.5 379.3 119.8

%

682.3 115.6

%

Total annual recurring revenues** $1,145.9 $725.2 $420.7 58.0

%

$1,128.4 55.6

%

License 289.2 108.0 181.3 167.9

%

283.6 162.7

%

Professional service and other 99.8 64.3 35.5 55.2

%

97.3 51.3

%

Total revenues $1,534.9 $897.4 $637.4 71.0

%

$1,509.3 68.2

%

GAAP-based operating income $253.9 $184.7 $69.2 37.5

%

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $532.9 $318.1 $214.8 67.5

%

$517.0 62.5

%

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $37.7 $258.5 ($220.8) (85.4)

%

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.14 $0.96 ($0.82) (85.4)

%

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted

(1)(2) $1.24 $0.89 $0.35 39.3

%

$1.20 34.8

%

Adjusted EBITDA

(1) $566.3 $340.9 $225.3 66.1

%

$549.7 61.2

%

Operating cash flows $350.7 $195.2 $155.5 79.7

%

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $305.4 $163.0 $142.5 87.4

%

N/A N/A





Summary of YTD Results

















(In millions, except per share data) FY'24

YTD FY'23

YTD $ Change

%

Change



FY'24

YTD in

CC* % Change

in CC*



Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $901.1 $813.3 $87.8 10.8

%

$894.7 10.0

%

Customer support 1,393.5 633.9 759.6 119.8

%

1,370.8 116.3

%

Total annual recurring revenues** $2,294.6 $1,447.2 $847.4 58.6

%

$2,265.4 56.5

%

License 462.3 170.5 291.8 171.1

%

454.2 166.4

%

Professional service and other 203.5 131.8 71.7 54.4

%

199.1 51.1

%

Total revenues $2,960.3 $1,749.5 $1,210.8 69.2

%

$2,918.8 66.8

%

GAAP-based operating income $466.8 $331.0 $135.7 41.0

%

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $993.7 $599.0 $394.7 65.9

%

$964.4 61.0

%

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $118.6 $141.6 ($23.0) (16.2)

%

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.44 $0.52 ($0.08) (15.4)

%

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted

(1)(2) $2.25 $1.66 $0.59 35.5

%

$2.17 30.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA

(1) $1,061.1 $645.0 $416.1 64.5

%

$1,030.7 59.8

%

Operating cash flows $397.8 $327.1 $70.6 21.6

%

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $315.0 $258.6 $56.4 21.8

%

N/A N/A

















(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below.

(2) Please also see Note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

Note: Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements.

*CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate.

**Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.

Dividend

As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on January

31, 2024, a cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The record date for this dividend is March

1, 2024 and the payment date is March

20, 2024. OpenText believes strongly in returning value to its shareholders and intends to maintain its dividend program. Any future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are all subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

Quarterly Business Highlights



OpenText announced the release of Cloud Editions 24.1 and its latest OpenText AviatorTM innovations

OpenText announced divestment of its AMC business to Rocket Software for $2.275 billion

Key customer wins in the quarter include: Beyond One (Virgin Mobile), BMW, Carl Zeiss, Coop Danmark, Edward Don & Company, F5 Networks, FedEx Express, Google, Harris County, Metropolitan Utilities District, Nakit, Openbaar Ministerie, Philips Healthcare, Preh GmbH, Turkcell and Zoho

OpenText named a leader in Customer Communications Management and Communications Experience Platforms in the 2023 Aspire Leaderboard OpenText named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2023 Vendor Assessment

Summary of Quarterly Results















Q2 FY'24 Q1 FY'24 Q2 FY'23 %

Change

(Q2 FY'24 vs

Q1 FY'24)

%

Change (Q2 FY'24 vs

Q2 FY'23)

Revenue (millions) $1,534.9 $1,425.4 $897.4 7.7

%

71.0

%

GAAP-based gross margin 73.6

% 71.4

% 70.8

% 220 bps 280 bps Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 78.6

% 77.3

% 76.0

% 130 bps 260 bps GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share, diluted $0.14 $0.30 $0.96 (53.3)

%

(85.4)

%

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $1.24 $1.01 $0.89 22.8

%

39.3

%





(1)

Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below.

(2) Please also see Note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

Conference Call Information

OpenText posted an investor presentation on its Investor Relations website at and invites the public to listen to the earnings conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). To join the call instantly, use this Call Me Link . Alternatively, dial 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or +1-604-638-5340 (international). Please dial-in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at /events-and-presentations .

A replay of the call will be available beginning February 1, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on February 15, 2024 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 0620 followed by the number sign.

Please see

below note (2)

for a reconciliation of U.S.

GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release to Non-GAAP-based financial measures.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information CompanyTM, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX , TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") on growth; future cloud booking growth and cloud demand; future organic growth initiatives and deployment of capital; intention to maintain a dividend program, including any targeted annualized dividend; organic growth of

Micro Focus and timing to bring Micro Focus onto OpenText's operating model; divestitures and their expected impact, including in connection with the proposed divestiture of the AMC business and the timing of closing thereof; future tax rates; new platform and product offerings and associated benefits to customers; continued strength in enterprise cloud businesses and our new OpenText AviatorTM AI products, including our AI strategy and vision; and other matters, which may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements, and are based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Future declarations of dividends are also subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors, and an annualized dividend has not been approved or declared by the Board. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as those relating to: receipt of regulatory approvals and achievement of customary closing conditions for the AMC divestiture; all statements regarding the expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, dividends, future share buybacks, financing plans, business strategy, budgets, capital expenditures, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management, including any anticipated synergy benefits; our ability to integrate successfully Micro Focus' operations and programs, including incurring unanticipated costs, delays or difficulties; our ability to successfully complete the proposed divestiture of the AMC business, risks related to the proposed divestiture and the impact of the divestiture on our remaining business; and our ability to develop, protect and maintain our intellectual property and proprietary technology and to operate without infringing on the proprietary rights of others. We rely on a combination of copyright, patent, trademark and trade secret laws, non-disclosure agreements and other contractual provisions to establish and maintain our proprietary rights, which are important to our success. From time to time, we may also enforce our intellectual property rights through litigation in line with our strategic and business objectives. The actual results that OpenText achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, X, formerly known as Twitter, account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)



December 31, 2023

June 30, 2023 ASSETS (unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents $





1,003,134

$





1,231,625 Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $10,642 as of December

31, 2023 and $13,828 as of June

30, 2023 735,346

682,517 Contract assets 70,656

71,196 Income taxes recoverable 8,342

68,161 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 215,396

221,732 Assets held for sale 2,051,116

- Total current assets 4,083,990

2,275,231 Property and equipment 352,570

356,904 Operating lease right of use assets 245,118

285,723 Long-term contract assets 45,427

64,553 Goodwill 7,604,409

8,662,603 Acquired intangible assets 2,773,220

4,080,879 Deferred tax assets 925,282

926,719 Other assets 318,783

342,318 Long-term income taxes recoverable 94,465

94,270 Total assets $





16,443,264

$





17,089,200 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $







948,921

$







996,261 Current portion of long-term debt 45,850

320,850 Operating lease liabilities 86,868

91,425 Deferred revenues 1,535,322

1,721,781 Income taxes payable 119,400

89,297 Liabilities held for sale 222,814

- Total current liabilities 2,959,175

3,219,614 Long-term liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 52,632

51,961 Pension liability, net 129,238

126,312 Long-term debt 8,474,599

8,562,096 Long-term operating lease liabilities 236,481

271,579 Long-term deferred revenues 170,273

217,771 Long-term income taxes payable 152,046

193,808 Deferred tax liabilities 238,473

423,955 Total long-term liabilities 9,453,742

9,847,482 Shareholders' equity:





Share capital and additional paid-in capital





271,854,655 and 270,902,571 Common Shares issued and outstanding at December

31, 2023 and June

30, 2023, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited 2,261,856

2,176,947 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (83,499)

(53,559) Retained earnings 2,029,643

2,048,984 Treasury stock, at cost (4,400,034 and 3,536,375 shares at December

31, 2023 and June

30, 2023, respectively) (179,089)

(151,597) Total OpenText shareholders' equity 4,028,911

4,020,775 Non-controlling interests 1,436

1,329 Total shareholders' equity 4,030,347

4,022,104 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $





16,443,264

$





17,089,200

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Cloud services and subscriptions $



450,091

$



408,674

$



901,105

$



813,325 Customer support 695,762

316,508

1,393,475

633,859 License 289,238

107,960

462,264

170,508 Professional service and other 99,777

64,298

203,453

131,784 Total revenues 1,534,868

897,440

2,960,297

1,749,476 Cost of revenues:













Cloud services and subscriptions 180,148

134,314

351,560

266,113 Customer support 73,374

28,589

148,388

55,943 License 5,983

3,863

9,822

6,621 Professional service and other 75,459

54,064

155,381

107,864 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 70,784

40,863

147,608

83,500 Total cost of revenues 405,748

261,693

812,759

520,041 Gross profit 1,129,120

635,747

2,147,538

1,229,435 Operating expenses:













Research and development 220,220

109,700

454,657

219,898 Sales and marketing 280,263

177,171

552,064

344,341 General and administrative 173,264

77,603

304,475

155,677 Depreciation 33,415

22,858

67,506

46,032 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 113,925

53,446

234,117

107,884 Special charges (recoveries) 54,166

10,306

67,960

24,587 Total operating expenses 875,253

451,084

1,680,779

898,419 Income from operations 253,867

184,663

466,759

331,016 Other income (expense), net (68,784)

163,349

(48,614)

(25,882) Interest and other related expense, net (139,292)

(38,715)

(281,056)

(79,097) Income before income taxes 45,791

309,297

137,089

226,037 Provision for income taxes 8,054

50,774

18,406

84,399 Net income for the period $



37,737

$



258,523

$



118,683

$



141,638 Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interests (62)

(37)

(107)

(81) Net income attributable to OpenText $



37,675

$



258,486

$



118,576

$



141,557 Earnings per share-basic attributable to OpenText $







0.14

$







0.96

$







0.44

$







0.52 Earnings per share-diluted attributable to OpenText $







0.14

$







0.96

$







0.44

$







0.52 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding-basic (in '000's) 271,568

270,189

271,373

269,997 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding-diluted (in '000's) 272,141

270,189

272,019

270,009

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income for the period $



37,737

$



258,523

$



118,683

$



141,638 Other comprehensive income (loss)-net of tax:













Net foreign currency translation adjustments (15,796)

39,419

(30,379)

3,053 Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:













Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax (1) 1,522

959

(319)

(2,381) (Gain) loss reclassified into net income - net of tax (2) 328

1,101

337

1,689 Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale financial assets:













Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax (3) 450

-

229

- Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:













Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax (4) (91)

32

(110)

4,196 Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income - net of tax (5) 113

37

302

74 Total other comprehensive income (loss) net (13,474)

41,548

(29,940)

6,631 Total comprehensive income 24,263

300,071

88,743

148,269 Comprehensive income attributable to non - controlling interests (62)

(37)

(107)

(81) Total comprehensive income attributable to OpenText $



24,201

$



300,034

$



88,636

$



148,188

______________________________

(1) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $549 and $347 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; $(115) and $(859) for the six months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $118 and $397 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; $121 and $609 for the six months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (3) Net of tax expense (recovery) of ($119) and $- for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; ($60) and $- for the six months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (4) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $91 and $106 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; $110 and $1,210 for the six months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (5) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $50 and $25 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; $125 and $51 for the six months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of September

30, 2023 271,228

$

2,216,921

(4,753)

$

(196,119)

$

2,062,107

$



(70,025)

$



1,374

$

4,014,258 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 340

11,111

-

-

-

-

-

11,111 Under employee stock purchase plans 287

8,370

-

-

-

-

-

8,370 Share-based compensation -

39,993

-

-

-

-

-

39,993 Issuance of treasury stock -

(14,539)

353

17,030

(2,491)

-

-

- Dividends declared ($0.25 per Common Share) -

-

-

-

(67,648)

-

-

(67,648) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net -

-

-

-

-

(13,474)

-

(13,474) Net income (loss) for the period -

-

-

-

37,675

-

62

37,737 Balance as of December

31, 2023 271,855

$

2,261,856

(4,400)

$

(179,089)

$

2,029,643

$



(83,499)

$



1,436

$

4,030,347



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of September

30, 2022 269,881

$

2,067,881

(3,586)

$

(154,792)

$

1,978,442

$



(42,576)

$



1,186

$

3,850,141 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock purchase plans 354

8,042

-

-

-

-

-

8,042 Share-based compensation -

28,822

-

-

-

-

-

28,822 Issuance of treasury stock -

(12,666)

291

12,666

-

-

-

- Dividends declared ($0.24299 per Common Share) -

-

-

-

(65,692)

-

-

(65,692) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net -

-

-

-

-

41,548

-

41,548 Net income for the period -

-

-

-

258,486

-

37

258,523 Balance as of December

31, 2022 270,235

$

2,092,079

(3,295)

$

(142,126)

$

2,171,236

$





(1,028)

$



1,223

$

4,121,384





OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares) (unaudited)



Six Months Ended December 31, 2023

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2023 270,903

$

2,176,947

(3,536)

$

(151,597)

$

2,048,984

$



(53,559)

$



1,329

$

4,022,104 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 425

14,003

-

-

-

-

-

14,003 Under employee stock purchase plans 527

17,011

-

-

-

-

-

17,011 Share-based compensation -

76,997

-

-

-

-

-

76,997 Purchase of treasury stock -

-

(1,400)

(53,085)

-

-

-

(53,085) Issuance of treasury stock -

(23,102)

536

25,593

(2,491)

-

-

- Dividends declared ($0.50 per Common Share) -

-

-

-

(135,426)

-

-

(135,426) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net -

-

-

-

-

(29,940)

-

(29,940) Net income for the period -

-

-

-

118,576

-

107

118,683 Balance as of December

31, 2023 271,855

$

2,261,856

(4,400)

$

(179,089)

$

2,029,643

$



(83,499)

$



1,436

$

4,030,347



Six Months Ended December 31, 2022

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June

30, 2022 269,523

$

2,038,674

(3,706)

$

(159,966)

$

2,160,069

$





(7,659)

$



1,142

$

4,032,260 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 72

1,994

-

-

-

-

-

1,994 Under employee stock purchase plans 640

17,221

-

-

-

-

-

17,221 Share-based compensation -

52,030

-

-

-

-

-

52,030 Issuance of treasury stock -

(17,840)

411

17,840

-

-

-

- Dividends declared ($0.48598 per Common Share) -

-

-

-

(130,390)

-

-

(130,390) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net -

-

-

-

-

6,631

-

6,631 Net income for the period -

-

-

-

141,557

-

81

141,638 Balance as of December

31, 2022 270,235

$

2,092,079

(3,295)

$

(142,126)

$

2,171,236

$





(1,028)

$



1,223

$

4,121,384





OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income for the period $





37,737

$



258,523

$



118,683

$



141,638 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 218,124

117,167

449,231

237,416 Share-based compensation expense 40,175

28,822

77,270

52,030 Pension expense 3,212

2,057

6,383

3,444 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 7,325

1,686

12,821

3,166 Write off of right of use assets 6,248

948

10,963

3,775 Loss on extinguishment of debt -

8,131

-

8,131 Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment 1,419

121

1,877

121 Deferred taxes (88,400)

(26,135)

(177,030)

(46,802) Share in net loss of equity investees 8,482

289

18,178

6,823 Changes in financial instruments 38,117

(171,607)

20,222

9,854 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (91,589)

(86,091)

(60,285)

(26,597) Contract assets (24,061)

(9,400)

(46,627)

(18,454) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (15,337)

(131)

3,989

(3,065) Income taxes 29,136

28,406

58,733

44,240 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 76,058

36,143

(48,156)

8,964 Deferred revenue 107,974

24,646

(42,502)

(29,133) Other assets 1,114

(12,957)

5,218

(60,706) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (5,081)

(5,448)

(11,194)

(7,716) Net cash provided by operating activities 350,653

195,170

397,774

327,129 Cash flows from investing activities:













Additions of property and equipment (45,240)

(32,215)

(82,779)

(68,539) Micro Focus acquisition -

-

(9,272)

- Proceeds from net investment hedge derivative contracts -

-

1,966

- Other investing activities (1,229)

(873)

(6,783)

(873) Net cash used in investing activities (46,469)

(33,088)

(96,868)

(69,412) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 17,804

5,736

29,257

15,773 Proceeds from long-term debt and Revolver -

1,000,000

-

1,000,000 Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (186,463)

(2,500)

(372,926)

(5,000) Debt issuance costs (831)

(11,650)

(2,792)

(11,650) Purchase of treasury stock -

-

(53,085)

- Payments of dividends to shareholders (66,414)

(64,864)

(133,379)

(129,562) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (235,904)

926,722

(532,925)

869,561 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies 15,042

27,831

3,539

(271) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period 83,322

1,116,635

(228,480)

1,127,007 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 922,150

1,706,283

1,233,952

1,695,911 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $



1,005,472

$



2,822,918

$



1,005,472

$



2,822,918

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $







1,003,134

$







2,820,927 Restricted cash (1) 2,338

1,991 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $







1,005,472

$







2,822,918









(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Notes

(1)



All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

(2)



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S.

GAAP, the Company provides certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Non-GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of these Non-GAAP financial measures both in its reconciliation to the U.S.

GAAP financial measures and its Consolidated Financial Statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results.

The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the information provided in its Consolidated Financial Statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S.

GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such U.S.

GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the U.S.

GAAP measures with certain Non-GAAP measures defined below.

Non-GAAP-based net income and Non-GAAP-based EPS, attributable to OpenText, are consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share, attributable to OpenText, on a diluted basis, excluding the effects of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and special charges (recoveries), all net of tax and any tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income, as further described in the tables below. Non-GAAP-based gross profit is the arithmetical sum of GAAP-based gross profit and the amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets and share-based compensation within cost of sales. Non-GAAP-based gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP-based gross profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP-based income from operations is calculated as GAAP-based income from operations, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets, special charges (recoveries), and share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText, excluding interest income (expense), provision for (recovery of) income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries). Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

The Company's management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain non-operational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under U.S. GAAP.

The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and therefore believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, which in certain cases adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, will provide readers of financial statements with a more consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and be more useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. Additionally, the Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the past several years, primarily due to acquisitions and in response to our return to office planning, that have resulted in costs associated with reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and related costs, all which are recorded under the Company's "Special charges (recoveries)" caption on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Each restructuring activity is a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and each differs in terms of its operational implementation, business impact and scope, and the size of each restructuring plan can vary significantly from period to period. Therefore, the Company believes that the exclusion of these special charges (recoveries) will also better aid readers of financial statements in the understanding and comparability of the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.

In summary, the Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of OpenText's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S.

GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results. Information reconciling certain forward-looking GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures related to F'24 targets and F'26 aspirations, including A-EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort due to high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

The following charts provide unaudited reconciliations of U.S.

GAAP-based financial measures to Non-GAAP-based financial measures for the following periods presented. The Micro Focus Acquisition significantly impacts period-over-period comparability.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended December 31, 2023 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

GAAP-based

Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based

Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $

180,148

$

(3,609) (1) $

176,539

Customer support 73,374

(1,128) (1) 72,246

Professional service and other 75,459

(1,756) (1) 73,703

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 70,784

(70,784) (2) -

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 1,129,120 73.6

% 77,277 (3) 1,206,397 78.6

% Operating expenses











Research and development 220,220

(12,767) (1) 207,453

Sales and marketing 280,263

(13,227) (1) 267,036

General and administrative 173,264

(7,688) (1) 165,576

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 113,925

(113,925) (2) -

Special charges (recoveries) 54,166

(54,166) (4) -

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 253,867

279,050 (5) 532,917

Other income (expense), net (68,784)

68,784 (6) -

Provision for income taxes 8,054

47,054 (7) 55,108

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 37,675

300,780 (8) 338,455

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $



0.14

$





1.10 (8) $





1.24







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.

(5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 18% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately

14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based income to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $









37,675 $













0.14 Add (deduct):



Amortization 184,709 0.68 Share-based compensation 40,175 0.15 Special charges (recoveries) 54,166 0.20 Other (income) expense, net 68,784 0.24 GAAP-based provision for income taxes 8,054 0.03 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (55,108) (0.20) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $









338,455 $













1.24

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $





























37,675 Add:

Provision for income taxes 8,054 Interest and other related expense, net 139,292 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 70,784 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 113,925 Depreciation 33,415 Share-based compensation 40,175 Special charges (recoveries) 54,166 Other (income) expense, net 68,784 Adjusted EBITDA $



























566,270



GAAP-based net income margin 2.5

% Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.9

%

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $



























350,653 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (45,240) Free cash flows $



























305,413





(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the six months ended December 31, 2023 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Six Months Ended December 31, 2023

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $

351,560

$

(6,600) (1) $

344,960

Customer support 148,388

(2,186) (1) 146,202

Professional service and other 155,381

(3,638) (1) 151,743

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 147,608

(147,608) (2) -

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 2,147,538 72.5

% 160,032 (3) 2,307,570 78.0

% Operating expenses











Research and development 454,657

(24,501) (1) 430,156

Sales and marketing 552,064

(25,034) (1) 527,030

General and administrative 304,475

(15,311) (1) 289,164

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 234,117

(234,117) (2) -

Special charges (recoveries) 67,960

(67,960) (4) -

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 466,759

526,955 (5) 993,714

Other income (expense), net (48,614)

48,614 (6) -

Provision for income taxes 18,406

81,367 (7) 99,773

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 118,576

494,202 (8) 612,778

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $





0.44

$





1.81 (8) $





2.25







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.

(7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 13% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately

14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Six Months Ended December 31, 2023



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $









118,576 $













0.44 Add (deduct):



Amortization 381,725 1.40 Share-based compensation 77,270 0.29 Special charges (recoveries) 67,960 0.25 Other (income) expense, net 48,614 0.16 GAAP-based provision for income taxes 18,406 0.07 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (99,773) (0.36) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $









612,778 $













2.25

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $



























118,576 Add:

Provision for income taxes 18,406 Interest and other related expense, net 281,056 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 147,608 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 234,117 Depreciation 67,506 Share-based compensation 77,270 Special charges (recoveries) 67,960 Other (income) expense, net 48,614 Adjusted EBITDA $

























1,061,113



GAAP-based net income margin 4.0

% Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.8

%

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $



























397,774 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (82,779) Free cash flows $



























314,995





(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended September

30, 2023 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended September

30, 2023

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $

171,412

$

(2,991) (1) $

168,421

Customer support 75,014

(1,058) (1) 73,956

Professional service and other 79,922

(1,882) (1) 78,040

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 76,824

(76,824) (2) -

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 1,018,418 71.4

% 82,755 (3) 1,101,173 77.3

% Operating expenses











Research and development 234,437

(11,734) (1) 222,703

Sales and marketing 271,801

(11,807) (1) 259,994

General and administrative 131,211

(7,623) (1) 123,588

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 120,192

(120,192) (2) -

Special charges (recoveries) 13,794

(13,794) (4) -

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 212,892

247,905 (5) 460,797

Other income (expense), net 20,170

(20,170) (6) -

Provision for income taxes 10,352

34,313 (7) 44,665

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 80,901

193,422 (8) 274,323

GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $





0.30

$





0.71 (8) $





1.01







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 11% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Three Months Ended September

30, 2023



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $









80,901 $













0.30 Add (deduct):



Amortization 197,016 0.72 Share-based compensation 37,095 0.14 Special charges (recoveries) 13,794 0.05 Other (income) expense, net (20,170) (0.08) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 10,352 0.04 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (44,665) (0.16) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $









274,323 $













1.01

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended September

30, 2023 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $



























80,901 Add (deduct):

Provision for income taxes 10,352 Interest and other related expense, net 141,764 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 76,824 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 120,192 Depreciation 34,091 Share-based compensation 37,095 Special charges (recoveries) 13,794 Other (income) expense, net (20,170) Adjusted EBITDA $



























494,843



GAAP-based net income margin 5.7

% Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.7

%

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended September

30, 2023 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $





























47,121 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (37,539) Free cash flows $





























9,582





(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended December

31, 2022 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended December

31, 2022

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $

134,314

$

(2,812) (1) $

131,502

Customer support 28,589

(690) (1) 27,899

Professional service and other 54,064

(1,763) (1) 52,301

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 40,863

(40,863) (2) -

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 635,747 70.8

% 46,128 (3) 681,875 76.0

% Operating expenses











Research and development 109,700

(7,826) (1) 101,874

Sales and marketing 177,171

(9,437) (1) 167,734

General and administrative 77,603

(6,294) (1) 71,309

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 53,446

(53,446) (2) -

Special charges (recoveries) 10,306

(10,306) (4) -

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 184,663

133,437 (5) 318,100

Other income (expense), net 163,349

(163,349) (6) -

Provision for income taxes 50,774

(11,660) (7) 39,114

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 258,486

(18,252) (8) 240,234

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $





0.96

$



(0.07) (8) $





0.89







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 16% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Three Months Ended December 31, 2022



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $









258,486 $













0.96 Add (deduct):



Amortization 94,309 0.35 Share-based compensation 28,822 0.10 Special charges (recoveries) 10,306 0.04 Other (income) expense, net (163,349) (0.60) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 50,774 0.19 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (39,114) (0.15) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $









240,234 $













0.89



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $



























258,486 Add (deduct):

Provision for income taxes 50,774 Interest and other related expense, net 38,715 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 40,863 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 53,446 Depreciation 22,858 Share-based compensation 28,822 Special charges (recoveries) 10,306 Other (income) expense, net (163,349) Adjusted EBITDA $



























340,921



GAAP-based net income margin 28.8

% Adjusted EBITDA margin 38.0

%

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $



























195,170 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (32,215) Free cash flows $



























162,955





(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the six months ended December 31, 2022 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Six Months Ended December 31, 2022

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $

266,113

$

(4,845) (1) $

261,268

Customer support 55,943

(1,257) (1) 54,686

Professional service and other 107,864

(3,288) (1) 104,576

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 83,500

(83,500) (2) -

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 1,229,435 70.3

% 92,890 (3) 1,322,325 75.6

% Operating expenses











Research and development 219,898

(14,680) (1) 205,218

Sales and marketing 344,341

(16,296) (1) 328,045

General and administrative 155,677

(11,664) (1) 144,013

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 107,884

(107,884) (2) -

Special charges (recoveries) 24,587

(24,587) (4) -

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 331,016

268,001 (5) 599,017

Other income (expense), net (25,882)

25,882 (6) -

Provision for income taxes 84,399

(11,610) (7) 72,789

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 141,557

305,493 (8) 447,050

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $





0.52

$





1.14 (8) $





1.66







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 37% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Six Months Ended December 31, 2022



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $









141,557 $













0.52 Add (deduct):



Amortization 191,384 0.71 Share-based compensation 52,030 0.19 Special charges (recoveries) 24,587 0.09 Other (income) expense, net 25,882 0.10 GAAP-based provision for income taxes 84,399 0.31 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (72,789) (0.26) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $









447,050 $













1.66

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $



























141,557 Add:

Provision for income taxes 84,399 Interest and other related expense, net 79,097 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 83,500 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 107,884 Depreciation 46,032 Share-based compensation 52,030 Special charges (recoveries) 24,587 Other (income) expense, net 25,882 Adjusted EBITDA $



























644,968



GAAP-based net income margin 8.1

% Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.9

%

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $



























327,129 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (68,539) Free cash flows $



























258,590





(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

(3)





The following tables provide a composition of our major currencies for revenue and expenses, expressed as a percentage, for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Currencies %

of

Revenue %

of

Expenses(1)

%

of

Revenue %

of

Expenses(1) EURO 23

% 12

%

19

% 12

% GBP 4

% 7

%

4

% 5

% CAD 3

% 9

%

3

% 13

% USD 59

% 51

%

65

% 55

% Other 11

% 21

%

9

% 15

% Total 100

% 100

%

100

% 100

%



Six Months Ended December 31, 2023

Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 Currencies %

of

Revenue %

of

Expenses(1)

%

of

Revenue %

of

Expenses(1) EURO 22

% 11

%

20

% 11

% GBP 5

% 8

%

4

% 5

% CAD 3

% 10

%

3

% 14

% USD 59

% 51

%

65

% 55

% Other 11

% 20

%

8

% 15

% Total 100

% 100

%

100

% 100

%



(1) Expenses include all cost of revenues and operating expenses included within the Consolidated Statements of Income, except for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries).

