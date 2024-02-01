Syndax Announces Participation At Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:



A fireside chat at the Guggenheim 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in New York, NY. A fireside chat at the Citi 2024 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit at 2:00

p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at , where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals

is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. For more information, please visit

or follow the Company on

Twitter

and

LinkedIn .

