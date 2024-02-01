Newamsterdam Pharma To Present At Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6Th Annual Biotechnology Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NAARDEN, the Netherlands and MIAMI, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or“NewAmsterdam” or the“Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that Michael Davidson, M.D., chief executive officer of NewAmsterdam Pharma and Ian Somaiya, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the investor relations section of the NewAmsterdam Pharma website at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" newamsterdampharm . Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 studies, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as preferred LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

