Newamsterdam Pharma To Present At Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6Th Annual Biotechnology Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NAARDEN, the Netherlands and MIAMI, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or“NewAmsterdam” or the“Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that Michael Davidson, M.D., chief executive officer of NewAmsterdam Pharma and Ian Somaiya, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the investor relations section of the NewAmsterdam Pharma website at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" newamsterdampharm . Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website.
About NewAmsterdam
NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 studies, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as preferred LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.
Company Contact
Matthew Philippe
P: 1-917-882-7512
...
Media Contact
Spectrum Science on behalf of NewAmsterdam
Jen Gordon
P: 1-202-957-7795
...
Investor Contact
Stern Investor Relations on behalf of NewAmsterdam
Hannah Deresiewicz
P: 1-212-362-1200
...
MENAFN01022024004107003653ID1107799890
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.